Last week, I reflected on the promises that God has made to us since the Creation, which have now culminated in the promise-made-flesh, Jesus Christ. This week, we need to consider thirst.

For what do you thirst?

Thirst for water is what most people will think of. And this is what it appears the Israelites are pining for during their desert wanderings:

In those days, in their thirst for water, the people grumbled against Moses, saying, “Why did you ever make us leave Egypt? Was it just to have us die here of thirst with our children and our livestock?” Exodus 17:3

But if you look back just two lines in Exodus Chapter 17, you’ll see that the Israelites have been wandering for hundreds of miles in the desert, the aptly named the Wilderness of Sin. The word “Sin” is likely derived from a Semitic root related to “Sinai” or “thorny,” referring to the sandy, arid region between Elim and Mount Sinai where the Israelites grumbled for their lack of sustenance. It’s an inhospitable wilderness, and particularly thorny, too, which sounds like “sin” to me.

In any event, The Israelites were far from their previous home in Egypt. They were alone, suffering, and thirsted for their past habitual comforts, which had trapped them in slavery.

I can tell you of what I thirst. All too often, it’s for the wrong things at the wrong time. During winter, I drink far too much coffee, under-hydrate, and am constantly thirsty—a vicious cycle. Of course, there are those misplaced thirsts I have for that which will raise my blood pressure, or increase my low-density lipids, or reduce my sobriety.

Wandering through Sin could make anyone lose perspective of what’s essential, what’s healthful. It alters perception, distorts reality, makes me feel like the King of my own Castle while I’m really the prisoner of Satan’s Dungeon.

Moses cried out to the Lord, who told Moses to strike the rock at Massah and Meribah. And the Israelites were overjoyed with the flowing water… that is, for a time. We know how they succumbed to complaining, rioting, and idolatry, even as Moses was ascending Mount Sinai to receive the Ten Commandments. Their thirst for past indiscretions put them on a path of discontent and ultimately delayed their journey to the Promised Land by forty years.

Fast forward to Jesus and his ministry in Samaria, at Sychar, where Jacob’s well was said to be. A Samaritan woman came to draw water from the well – an ancestral well. This well offered up the same water from the same aquifer, year after year (if they were lucky).

What do I get when I go back to the same old habits of sin? The same old boring life, year after year (if I’m lucky).

But Jesus confronts the Samaritan woman with His own allusion to thirst: “Jesus said to her, ‘Give me a drink.’ (John 4:7)” Naturally, Jesus could have summoned water from a stone if He’d wished. Instead, He, a Jew, summoned water from a woman with whom He had nothing in common. Jesus is calling her out of herself, asking her to look past the differences of their divided cultures, and consider how she might have anything to offer him. Then, in one of his strongest statements in the Gospel, Jesus says:

“If you knew the gift of God and who is saying to you, ‘Give me a drink,’ you would have asked him, and he would have given you living water.” John 4:10

Rightly confused, she is still focused in on the materiality of the well and how Jesus could possibly provide any water from it, let alone “living water,” especially without a bucket.

And this is the opening He was waiting for, to explain Himself to her.

Jesus answered and said to her, “Everyone who drinks this water will be thirsty again; but whoever drinks the water I shall give will never thirst; the water I shall give will become in him a spring of water welling up to eternal life.” John 4:13-14

The woman begs for this easy way out: to get what she wants to quench her thirst, no work required. What could possibly satisfy us like this? It is the divine life, which is infinite, ever overflowing, freely given infinite grace; that is the living water that Jesus promises.

But first, the woman needs to order her heart so she can receive that grace. When Jesus quizzes her on her checkered past with multiple husbands and, now, living in fornication, we see that she’s addicted to the disordered life of sin. In order to prepare herself for the infinite grace offered by Jesus, she needs to clean up the moral house of her life. She must be purified to receive the eternal life offered by Jesus’s living water.

What has Jesus done? He showed her the way out of those addictive patterns into which she fell, the way to be ready for the living water he has to give: grace.

The woman leaves her water jug behind at the feet of Jesus. This symbolizes her old way of searching for water that does not satisfy: habitual sin. Then, she runs back into the town and evangelizes about Jesus! She goes on to tell all people thirsting for an unsatisfying life about Jesus as a prophet, and His living water. She shares the grace Jesus gave to her. And in sharing the grace, she receives all the more.

Can I also hope to find this living water, this heavenly grace? It came to the Samaritan woman through Jesus, who was waiting for her at the well. She had to prepare herself, though – by having Jesus reveal to her that which she’d been trying to hide, in living one false and sinful life after another.

How can I hope to prepare myself for this grace, so that it wells up in my life to properly quench that for which I truly thirst? That’s what will satisfy the thirst of my heart, not the dead water of sin. Saint Paul reminds me that this hope is not only reasonable, it’s realizable — if I only repent and open myself to the Holy Trinity.

And hope does not disappoint, because the love of God has been poured out into our hearts through the Holy Spirit who has been given to us. Romans 5:5

