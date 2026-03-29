Last Sunday, the Fifth Sunday of Lent, I considered Spirit. And now, as we perch on the precipice of Holy Week, it seems appropriate to consider not just Spirit, but God incarnate: the King of Glory.

Who is He? How else shall we call Him?

Here’s one of His designations: “The Master.”

When they drew near Jerusalem and came to Bethphage on the Mount of Olives, Jesus sent two disciples, saying to them, “Go into the village opposite you, and immediately you will find an ass tethered, and a colt with her. Untie them and bring them here to me. And if anyone should say anything to you, reply, ‘The master has need of them.’ Matthew 21:1-3

I’m convinced that anyone who asked the disciples what the heck they were doing, and heard “the Master has need of them,” would have not missed a beat, but instead waved the disciples on their way with the ass and the colt. Jesus as the Master will lead many of His disciples and apostles away from tethered security, in fact to what the secular world might consider as their doom – just as a domesticated animal is led to the slaughter. And yet, in the end they will go willingly, almost eagerly, for the Master, to do the Master’s bidding.

But He is also called, rightly, “The Son of David,” “The Prophet from Nazareth.”

The very large crowd spread their cloaks on the road,

while others cut branches from the trees

and strewed them on the road.

The crowds preceding him and those following

kept crying out and saying:

“Hosanna to the Son of David;

blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord;

hosanna in the highest.”

And when he entered Jerusalem

the whole city was shaken and asked, “Who is this?”

And the crowds replied,

“This is Jesus the prophet, from Nazareth in Galilee.” Matthew 21:8-11

One of David’s line was prophesied to be the Messiah. But oh, how the lineage of David had waned, through sin, lack of repentance, and exile. Could Jesus be the one? Since the death of Malachi, the true prophetic line was considered extinguished. Is Jesus truly a trusted prophet? I can appreciate both dismay over troubled family trees and the hatred that often follows truth-sayers. But the cries of the followers of Jesus on Palm Sunday were joyous! They truly believed he was the Messiah!

With such a triumphant entrance into Jerusalem, it has always been on the edge of unimaginable for me that Jesus would, just a few days later, end up attacked, spat upon, slapped, and scourged. Of the myriad followers of Jesus, so many must have believed that they were simply wrong. Yet, how does the King of Glory, the Master, the Son of David, the Prophet – how does Jesus respond to the evil and brutality of those who felt threatened by Him? Isaiah, himself a brutalized prophet, tells us:

Morning after morning

he opens my ear that I may hear;

and I have not rebelled,

have not turned back. I gave my back to those who beat me,

my cheeks to those who plucked my beard;

my face I did not shield

from buffets and spitting. The Lord GOD is my help,

therefore I am not disgraced;

I have set my face like flint,

knowing that I shall not be put to shame. Isaiah 50:5-7

In the end, the regal and righteous names applied to Jesus on Palm Sunday could not save him from the physical manifestations of mockery and hatred as Holy Thursday and Good Friday approached. The name Jesus becomes a mockery, a curse, and He himself is relegated to an insignificant being:

But I am a worm, not a man,

scorned by men, despised by the people. All who see me mock me;

they curl their lips and jeer;

they shake their heads at me: “He relied on the LORD—let him deliver him;

if he loves him, let him rescue him.” Psalm 22:7-9

In his Letter to the Philippians, Saint Paul recounts concisely the disgrace from which Jesus Christ suffered.

…he emptied himself, taking the form of a slave, coming in human likeness;

and found human in appearance, he humbled himself,

becoming obedient to death,

even death on a cross.* Philippians 2:7-9

To the ruling class of the Jews, He was a blaspheming, sinful man claiming to be equal to God. And, in the end: weak, pathetic, crucified like a criminal, a joke of a “king” whom Pilate mocked with a sign fixed atop His cross, naming him thus:

Iesvs Nazarenvs Rex Ivdaeorvm

But, as we know, this was not the end of the story. And it is the Holy Name of Jesus Christ to which we return in full glory with the dawn of Easter Sunday.

Because of this, God greatly exalted him

and bestowed on him the name

that is above every name, that at the name of Jesus

every knee should bend,

of those in heaven and on earth and under the earth, and every tongue confess that

Jesus Christ is Lord,

to the glory of God the Father. Philippians 2:9-11

“At the name of Jesus every knee should bend.”

To The King of Glory: all praise and honor! To The Master: behold His word! To the The Son of David, to The Prophet from Nazareth: all homage and respect! To the worm: Saint Francis loved less than these! To Jesus the Christ: every single knee!

So, how is it that I constantly fail to honor Him and His Holy Name? Why do I continually fall and sin? Why do I lean into my humanity and eschew the divinity which the name of Jesus should instill within me?

Photography: “The King of Glory,” The Duomo, Florence/Susan Paalman/ CC BY 2.5

Thank you for reading The Way of Lent ! The path started on Ash Wednesday , presented a meditation every Lenten Sunday, and will continue periodically through Holy Week.

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