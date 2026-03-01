Photography by Karsten Klemme on Unsplash

God the Almighty has done nothing but promise His children wonderful things. Since our birth in The Garden, we were set apart as the pinnacle of His Creation, where we could spend an eternity with Him in beatific abandon, free from sin, sickness and death.

Now, while we still bear a coveted place in God’s Creation, it’s become a might less… assured. After The Fall (which I wrote about last Sunday), our path toward that original promise has gotten more convoluted, more obscure. What fallen mankind needed to learn – besides a good dose of obedience – was to trust in God Almighty and his promise that we would be saved in the afterlife, if we only followed the rules.

Look at Abram. As a descendant of Shem son of Noah, Abram was minding his own business, a humble herdsman, when one day God the Creator made Abram a promise:

The LORD said to Abram:

“Go forth from the land of your kinsfolk and from

your father’s house to a land that I will show you.

I will make of you a great nation,

and I will bless you;

I will make your name great,

so that you will be a blessing.

I will bless those who bless you

and curse those who curse you.

All the communities of the earth

shall find blessing in you.” Genesis 12:1-3

With a promise from the Creator must also follow the trust of the created. So Abram trusted God and did as he was told (more or less), and he eventually became Abraham, “father of a multitude,” just as God the Almighty promised.

His road toward realizing that promised “great nation” was anything but easy. And Abraham made mistakes, just as any sinful person would. But there was that conditional promise, to which Abraham was receptive. With his faith in God the Almighty and His Covenant, Abraham saw that great nation born.

God the Almighty promises to be the strength for all of Abraham’s descendants, promises to be our shield.

Our soul waits for the LORD,

he is our help and shield.

For in him our hearts rejoice;

in his holy name we trust.

May your mercy, LORD, be upon us;

as we put our hope in you. Psalm 33:20-22

The LORD promises, but it’s in our hands how we approach Him, how we keep our side of the bargain. How do I personally deal with promises? I tend to take someone at their word: if they say they’ll do Y for me if I do X, then I’ll do X. That said, experience has shown me that I cannot always trust those who promise. So I prefer to “trust, but verify.” That’s a human-enough reaction, when dealing with other humans and their mercurial ways.

But treating God the Almighty as just another human? That’s a serious mistake.

Last Sunday, we heard Jesus proclaim to Satan: “Do not put the Lord your God to the test (Matthew 4:7).” And yet I test God’s patience constantly, seeking petition or absolution through my projection of The Almighty as an ATM god.

Not a great idea.

Thank God that He has tremendous patience and love for me, whether I deserve it or not. Just as Jesus did for the Apostles. After a few years of leading them through the wending path of His ministry, after so many signs and wonders, after pretty much telling them that he was the Son of God, the Messiah Who would be the New Covenant for mankind, they still weren’t getting it.

I can imagine the exasperation in the human aspect of Jesus’s mind, as when one day He led His three closest disciples to a mountaintop.

Jesus took Peter, James, and John his brother,

and led them up a high mountain by themselves.

And He was transfigured before them;

His face shone like the sun

and His clothes became white as light.

And behold, Moses and Elijah appeared to them,

conversing with Him. Matthew 17:1-3

That must have been flabbergasting for Peter, James and John! All the years of promises by God the Almighty, so often dismissed by His most precious yet fallen creation, now bursting forth through God the Son in a beatific vision! It’s as if God were telling these disciples “Yo! Remember my conditional promises, which you failed to live up to over and over? Well, here I AM, incarnate! I’m here for you, to be your strength, your shield! All you need to do is to really follow me!”

For that moment, Jesus Christ the Son revealed God the Father dwelling within, consubstantial in Him. Jesus, as promise fulfilled! God’s presence, and our salvation, incarnate! Emmanuel! God is with us!

And yet, they still sinned. Indeed, I still sin. That conditional promise keeps falling off of my radar. Because following the Gospel—really following—is a hardship. Saint Paul knew this. As he writes to Timothy, he notes that the very strength we need in order to follow His word in the first place, is the strength God promises us: to be our protection and our shield.

Bear your share of hardship for the gospel

with the strength that comes from God. He saved us and called us to a holy life,

not according to our works

but according to His own design

and the grace bestowed on us in Christ Jesus before time began 2 Timothy 1:8-9

With God in our corner, in the person of Jesus Christ, we cannot lose. And He is! But, since Jesus is in our corner, we must listen to Him, follow His guidance. All the coaching in the world of a promising athlete will not convince said athlete to do the hard work and train for success. The athlete must want it. Just as I must want it: an eternity in Heaven, sharing in that promise which so overwhelmed even those three disciples.

