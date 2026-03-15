Photography by Katelyn G on Unsplash

A drive for the spiritual is hard-wired into mankind. We thirst for spiritual grace from God, and I reflected on this notion last week. But what if you cannot see that for which you should thirst? When my vision is obscured by my own sin – or at least, my inattention – I can’t even view that for which my soul longs.

Saint Paul knew this all too well. Spiritually blinded by sin in his zealous persecution of the first Christians, Jesus physically blinds Paul on the road to Damascus. Paul is left in darkness, only to have his sight restored miraculously by one of Jesus’s disciples. Perhaps as a consequence, Paul writes often of this symbolism. In today’s epistle lesson, we read:

For you were once darkness,

but now you are light in the Lord.

Live as children of light,

for light produces every kind of goodness

and righteousness and truth. Ephesians 5:8-9

It is from this light, a grace from the Lord God, that we are freed from spiritual blindness.

The Old Testament provides many examples of our being unable to “see” without guidance from God. Samuel was shown two kings of Israel by the LORD Almighty: first Saul, who proved to be a disappointment in Samuel’s time; and then David, son of Jesse. Right after Saul disobeyed God’s demand to neither (a) pillage the Amalekites after victory in battle nor (b) take their king Agog as prisoner, the LORD God shared with Samuel His will that Saul would no longer be the anointed king of Israel. Samuel prophesied to Saul the end of his reign and then departed for Judah. We are told that “never again, as long as he lived, did Samuel see Saul” (my emphasis; 1 Samuel 15:35).

God Almighty had other plans, but they were more obscure than Samuel might have guessed. God chose Jesse of Bethlehem to be the father of the next king of Israel, but who except God could have seen this coming? Not even Samuel.

After Samuel greets Jesse, a sacrifice is prepared, in communion with the prophet, Jesse, and his sons. Samuel’s work seems clear enough, so he surveys the young men standing before him. Alas, it’s not that easy.

As [Jesse and his sons] came [to the sacrifice], Samuel looked at Eliab and thought,

“Surely the LORD’s anointed is here before him.”

But the LORD said to Samuel:

“Do not judge from his appearance or from his lofty stature, because I have rejected him. Not as man sees does God see, because man sees the appearance but the LORD looks into the heart.” 1 Samuel 16:6-7

Samuel cannot find and anoint David as king until he is able to follow the LORD God as He looks into David’s heart. Can God help me to learn how to look into the heart of my fellow man? How about starting small, with my own heart? Can I learn to do even this without God to guide me?

Doubtful, given my fallen nature. As much as I try to wave the clouds of sin away from my eyes, they come back, obscuring my view. I can’t do this on my own. Instead, I need trust and faith in God to be my shepherd.

He guides me in right paths

for his name’s sake.

Even though I walk in the dark valley

I fear no evil; for you are at my side

With your rod and your staff

that give me courage. Psalm 23:3-4

The Gospel lesson for this Sunday is steeped in the symbolism of vision. The premise is that Jesus meets a man blind from birth. Blindness denotes a symbol of spiritual blindness in Scripture. But in this case, spiritual blindness seems more present in the disciples of Jesus than the blind man.

As Jesus passed by he saw a man blind from birth. His disciples asked him,

“Rabbi, who sinned, this man or his parents, that he was born blind?”

Jesus answered, “Neither he nor his parents sinned; it is so that the works of God might be made visible through him. We have to do the works of the one who sent me while it is day. Night is coming when no one can work. While I am in the world, I am the light of the world.” John 9:1-5

Jesus upbraids his disciples and then, in an elaborate and tender ritual, cures the blind man. Of note, Jesus did not forbid the man to tell anyone of the cure, as He had often done after performing signs and wonders. The Man Born Blind Who Can Now See tells his neighbors, who take him to the Pharisees.

Talk about spiritual blindness! Through a prolonged interrogation, the Pharisees repeatedly deny the possibility of a miracle: “The sinful man Jesus couldn’t possibly perform a sign!” “You were probably never blind to begin with!” As they persist, the man (who remains nameless: my friends, he is us!) stands up to them and their own blindness:

The man answered and said to them, “This is what is so amazing, that you do not know where he is from, yet he opened my eyes. We know that God does not listen to sinners, but if one is devout and does his will, he listens to him. It is unheard of that anyone ever opened the eyes of a person born blind. If this man were not from God,

he would not be able to do anything.” John 9:30-33

The supposed men of God themselves cannot see Jesus for Whom He is. Their spiritual blindness is caused by the sin which pervades their souls like silt in a stagnant pond. The miracle of Jesus Christ has transformed the man—once blind— who now lectures the Pharisees!

What is obscuring the stagnant pond that keeps me from receiving the grace to see Jesus as the true source of life, the one true God, and then embracing him fully? Proclaiming Him?

Photography: “The Son Is the Radiance of God’s Glory”/Mark H. Paalman/ CC BY 2.0

Thank you for reading The Way of Lent . It began on Ash Wednesday and has proceeded every Sunday during this reflective season.

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