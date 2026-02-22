Mankind knows of right and wrong, is wired to understand what’s good and what’s bad. Mankind perceives sin—indeed, we brought it upon ourselves. And so it began, when the No of God apparently didn’t really mean No to Adam and Eve:

So she took some of the fruit [of the Tree of Knowledge of Good and Evil] and ate it; and she also gave some to her husband, who was with her, and he ate it. Then the eyes of both of them were opened, and they realized that they were naked; … Genesis 3:6,7

Thanks, Adam. And it was not the “Tree of Knowledge,” mind you; God would not have created unthinking automatons to love Him. It was the “of Good and Evil” part that made it all go sideways. Mankind decided that we wanted to be like God: to know, even to determine, what was good and evil in our eyes.

Adam was with Eve at the time of the serpent’s beguiling. He knew the rules. He should have defended Eve and crushed the serpent’s head. Adam was just as complicit, if not more so, than Eve.

Mankind disobeyed God in order to take upon ourselves the power of a god. And mankind has regretted it ever since, through the sweat of our collective brow.

Since before the time of David, Scripture has wept with the understanding that mankind deviated far from the expectations of God, regrets it, cannot backtrack on our own, and so we implore God the Creator for His mercy.

Have mercy on me, God, in accord with your merciful love;

in your abundant compassion blot out my transgressions.

Thoroughly wash away my guilt; and from my sin cleanse me.

For I know my transgressions; my sin is always before me. Psalm 51:22-5

Which brings us to Jesus, the New Adam.

Q: Why did Jesus come into the world?

A: To redeem mankind from sin.

Corollary: If I only believe in Him, repent, and follow His teachings, I will be redeemed.

Asked and answered. Right? If this is all true, if Jesus is really the begotten-not-made Son of God—consubstantial with God the Father and God the Holy Spirit—then I have everything to lose if I understand the answer and corollary to the question above and choose not to follow it.

How can I stay on His path? For one: fight temptation. That’s a bedrock principle of Lent. It’s not only what Jesus would do, it’s exactly what he did. After a fast of forty days in the desert—at what must have been his weakest point before his final ministry—Satan aimed to have his way with Jesus’s humanity. Neither the temptations of food (sensory pleasure) nor angelic protection (safety) swayed Jesus from his loyalty to His mission. Not even the promise of supreme power deterred Him.

Then the devil took him up to a very high mountain, and showed him all the kingdoms of the world in their magnificence, and he said to him, “All these I shall give to you, if you will prostrate yourself and worship me.” At this, Jesus said to him, “Get away, Satan! It is written: ‘The Lord, your God, shall you worship and him alone shall you serve.’” Matthew 4:8-10

Bishop Robert Barron has a helpful take on this. He notes that Jesus, as the new Adam, has given me a pathway forward out from the primordial sin of my forebears.

What undoes the sin of Adam is the obedience of Jesus, not making himself the criterion of good and evil in His humanity, but rather, surrendering to the will and purpose of His Father. -Bishop Robert Barron

One man, Adam, transgressed, bringing Sin into my sphere and kicking me out of God’s Garden. But Jesus Christ, as Adam 2.0, came to show me the way back to God’s Garden: not only His Kingdom on earth, but in the afterlife.

[…] death reigned from Adam to Moses, even over those who did not sin after the pattern of the trespass of Adam, who is the type of the one who was to come.

But the gift is not like the transgression. For if by the transgression of the one, the many died, how much more did the grace of God and the gracious gift of the one man Jesus Christ overflow for the many. Romans 5:14-15

Jesus is my paradigm, to Whom I will always fall short, but in Whom I must have faith and constantly strive to emulate.

Art: “ Jesus Tempted ” by Carl Henrich Bloch, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

