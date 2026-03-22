On the Fourth Sunday of Lent, Jesus gave sight to the man who had been blind from birth. Blindness is a biblical metaphor for spiritual blindness.

In each of the Fifth Sunday’s liturgical lessons, the Church spotlights the spirit and the soul. While reading, it occurred to me: how could I possibly understand spiritual blindness without understanding spirit?

The terms “spirit” and “soul” are often used interchangeably. And that’s fine, on a practical level, at least for mankind:

While we can make distinctions between “soul” and “spirit” as St. Paul writes in 1 Thessalonians 5:23, they are fundamentally the same in man (CCC 367). That is, as the Church teaches, the “soul signifies the spiritual principle of man. … The human body is human precisely because it is animated by a spiritual soul” (CCC 363-364). […] In man, the soul has not only vegetative powers (as plants have) and sensitive powers (as animals have) but also rational powers, which makes it akin to pure spirits in that sense. It is this rational power that separates us from other living beings in this world. – Catholic Answers

The awareness of spirit is inescapable in Sacred Scripture. Saint Paul urges me to embrace my spiritual nature by seeking to be more receptive to God dwelling within me, within my heavy earthbound flesh that is so often dead from sin:

Those who are in the flesh cannot please God.

But you are not in the flesh;

on the contrary, you are in the spirit

if only the Spirit of God dwells in you.

Whoever does not have the Spirit of Christ does not belong to him.

But if Christ is in you,

although the body is dead because of sin,

the spirit is alive because of righteousness. Romans 8:8-10

When thinking only of the flesh, I can’t escape the fact that death pervades life. Degrades life. Ends it. Irreversible and terminal. If I’m mired in this notion, I get depressed. This is one reason why I feel so heartbroken for my atheistic friends who do not believe they have an eternal spiritual nature.

Indeed, this is why the vision God shows the prophet Ezekiel is so spectacular! Ezekiel views an expanse of dry bones filling a broad valley. Neither muscle nor sinew nor skin; not even defined skeletons. Just bones. The only elements vaguely recognizable as once human would have been the skulls, now just rounded rocks of hydroxyapatite plus denatured protein – pretty irreversible and terminal.

But then, God orders Ezikiel to prophesy over the bones. And, they rise – not just animated skeletons, but bodies with new muscles and sinew and skin and, eventually, even spirit, breathed into them by the LORD God:

I will put my spirit in you that you may come to life,

and I will settle you upon your land;

thus you shall know that I am the LORD.

I have promised, and I will do it, says the LORD. Ezekiel 37:14

A vast army of Israelites is thus reborn within this prophecy, who one day will return to the Promised Land. For a once-great people who had been repeatedly defeated and exiled to distant lands (through every fault of their own), embracing these words of the prophet Ezekiel would have kept alive a glimmer of hope in an eternal future.

As we shift to the Gospel lesson, a glimmer of hope is unfortunately not what either Martha or Mary had for their beloved Lazarus in his mortal state. Jesus arrived too late to save their ailing brother from death. Four long days he had been in the tomb. The grieving Martha, acutely aware that nothing could be done for Lazarus in this life, expresses her belief – perhaps recalling Ezekiel’s valley of bones – that her brother will rise again, “in the resurrection on the last day” (John 11:24). Her faith spurs Jesus to share some of his most powerful words in all of the Gospels:

Jesus told her,

“I am the resurrection and the life;

whoever believes in me, even if he dies, will live,

and everyone who lives and believes in me will never die.

Do you believe this?”

She said to him, “Yes, Lord.

I have come to believe that you are the Christ, the Son of God,

the one who is coming into the world.” John 11:25-27

I find it interesting that, for all of his usual talk about God’s Glory and the Spirit and the Kingdom of Heaven, here Jesus leaves Martha to focus on the spiritual while he instead dwells on the material. His focus is on His earthly mortal friends. And, we see Jesus – God Incarnate, limitless – weep.

For whom? He knows that Lazarus will rise in but a few moments: the decomposing muscles and sinews of his friend’s decaying corpse will be restored, the spirit of Lazarus will be breathed back into a renewed body by the Father after four long days.

Yet still, Jesus weeps. His limited human nature weeps for the devastating pain that this demonstration of God’s Glory has inflicted upon Martha and Mary.

Then, Jesus barks orders. Martha can’t believe Jesus would have them roll away the stone blocking Lazarus’s crypt, for a horrible stench would follow.

Jesus said to her,

“Did I not tell you that if you believe

you will see the glory of God?”

So they took away the stone.

And Jesus raised his eyes and said,

“Father, I thank you for hearing me.

I know that you always hear me;

but because of the crowd here I have said this,

that they may believe that you sent me.” John 11:40-42

The spirit of Lazarus reanimates his once-dead body. The penultimate miracle of Jesus as the Messiah is complete.

In John’s Gospel, His final miracle will be performed at the Passover Seder, where Jesus will re-present the Bread of Life Discourse (John 6). He will have His apostles feed upon His own body and blood, once bread and wine, at the Last Supper. They will be the first mortals to share in this way of the Spirit of Christ.

I try to wrap my head around this every Lent, every Holy Week – heck, every Holy Mass: that while my human spirit is alive within my decrepit body weighed heavily by sin, Jesus wants His own Spirit to dwell within me also. It’s up to me, to call out to Jesus and ask Him to help me roll away the stone from my self-inflicted tomb. It makes me want to weep.

Photography: “The Spirit of God, St. Mary Major Basilica, Rome”/Suzy Paalman/ CC BY 2.0

Thank you for reading The Way of Lent! This path starts on Ash Wednesday and continues each Lenten Sunday.

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