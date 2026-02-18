Photography by Buzz Andersen on Unsplash

As Christians launch into our Lenten season to commemorate Jesus Christ and his forty days in the desert, we focus on Prayer, Fasting, and Alms Giving. This is designed to bring us into a closer relationship with God through spiritual renewal and even deep conversion. These tenets of the season are covered perfectly in the perennial Ash Wednesday readings today, particularly in the first reading from Joel 2:12-18 and in the Gospel reading from Matthew 6:1-6, 16-18.

But what of sin and repentance? Saint Paul speaks to us in the second reading thus:

So we are ambassadors for Christ, as if God were appealing through us. We implore you on behalf of Christ, be reconciled to God.

For our sake he made him to be sin who did not know sin, so that we might become the righteousness of God in him. 2 Corinthians 5:20—21

This paradox – that The Sinless One became sin by taking on our human sin, so that we might be saved from that very same sin – still befuddles me. All I can think about is how unworthy I am, how I might humbly lessen that sin through reconciliation to God. Saint Paul implores us to! It’s the least I can do, after all, for He Who died so that I might live in eternal glory.

And yet, I constantly stumble.

I then looked back at the words from last Sunday’s first reading, the Sixth Sunday in Ordinary Time:

If you choose, you can keep the commandments; loyalty is doing the will of God. Set before you are fire and water; to whatever you choose, stretch out your hand. Before everyone are life and death, whichever they choose will be given them. Sirach 15:15-17

And so, here is my God-given freedom: I can reach for what I will, either the Commandments or sin. The choice is simple: fire or water; life or death.

Now, whether fire actually applies to life and water to death is really a red herring (which took me embarrassingly too long to figure out). To dwell on this misses the point. Depending on the circumstances, fire brings either life or death, as does water. The main point made in Sirach is this: the two choices I am given, either fealty or disloyalty to God, are in complete opposition, as are fire and water.

Prayer, Fasting, and Alms Giving. All three are forms of sacrifice—even prayer, since it subtracts from the time I might otherwise spend greedily on myself. So, where does the choice between God’s law and sin fit in?

Perhaps in my egocentric, broken, original-sin-laden mind, my prayer should focus on the strength to avoid sin. Maybe my fasting should be from those sins, little or large, into which I fall daily. Could my alms giving be aimed at supporting and forgiving those who might bother or anger me, which in turn, would draw me away from sin?

My goal during Lent is to be more Christ-like. It should be my goal year-round, but I am weak, so Lent helps me to focus, helps me to realize that Yes I Can succeed in following the Lord’s instruction, at least for a little while:

Therefore, whoever breaks one of the least of these commandments and teaches others to do so will be called least in the kingdom of heaven. But whoever obeys and teaches these commandments will be called greatest in the kingdom of heaven. Matthew 5:19

When I take on my ashes this Ash Wednesday, I’ll be pondering the paradox that those ashes, fire-born, also came from palm fronds which thrived on water to grow. God made them holy, through fire and water. And yet, fire and water are in utter opposition, like the Commandments and sin. Which shall I choose?

