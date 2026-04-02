Pomalom’s Ponderings

Pomalom’s Ponderings

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Suzy Paalman's avatar
Suzy Paalman
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The cross is so blatant and dramatic, I feel like the ordinariness of the act of washing someone’s feet makes it almost more shocking that our Lord would do this. Can you imagine? It would have been jaw dropping.

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