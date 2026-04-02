Art: “Jesus Washing Peter’s Feet”/Ford Maddox Brown/Public Domain/UK Copyright for photo: Tate Britain

The Way of Lent has transitioned into The Way of Holy Week. On Palm Sunday, I reflected on the name of Jesus. On this day, we remember the service of Jesus, as He prepares the twelve apostles for their last meal with Him.

The confusion of the apostles must have been intense, when Jesus stripped off His outer cloak, wrapped a towel around his waist, and brought a bowl to wash their feet. Then it gave way to disbelief. When Simon Peter asks Jesus if he’s seriously going to wash his feet, Jesus assures him that there is more to His act than they can now understand, but that they will in time.

Simon Peter remains indignant:

Peter said to him, “You will never wash my feet.” John 13:8a

Why “never”? Is it because this act was that of a slave, a servant? Societal class was a crucial reality in the first century, especially to an occupied people. But Simon Peter believed Jesus was the Christ! The Messiah! Master! How could the Chosen One stoop so low as to offer this lowly service to a mere fisherman? With his impetuous cry, Simon Peter shows how his own faith in Jesus can be so easily rattled.

Is our faith in Jesus easily rattled? With the benefit over Simon Peter of hindsight, we can see even more of the picture. We know that the Passover Seder they are about to eat is really the institution of the Holy Eucharist, and also their last supper together with Jesus in a pre-Resurrection world.

But consider what happens to Jesus within just a few hours after the washing of the feet: He is betrayed by one of his followers, arrested, accused, scourged, mocked, tormented, condemned to die, and crucified upon the most cruel and disrespectful of Roman torture devices.

So. Is that all there is? This… man, this victim? Am I going to follow… this guy, hanging from a tree? It’s a fair question to ask, even today.

But Jesus, patient yet firm as ever, is having none of Simon Peter’s incredulity, nor ours:

Jesus answered him, “Unless I wash you, you will have no inheritance with me.” John 13:8b

In our case, as well as in Simon Peter’s, Jesus ultimately washes us in His blood. His service to us is pure sacrifice, as it is also our path to His inheritance. If we only manage to follow… this guy, to believe in Him, to repent of our sins, and to follow in His footsteps.

For my part, the washing of the feet on Holy Thursday has not been at the top of my list for meditation. Until now. The act is both normal and startling. Even today, how would I react to someone, even a friend, coming over to the dinner table and washing my feet?

The brutality of the Crucifix, certainly startling, is so out of place in our present day, that it makes it a bit harder for me to grasp. The washing of the feet, though. It makes me see in a more tangible way just how far Jesus was willing to go for us, for me. Just how startling he was willing to be in his servitude to mankind.

Which makes me all the more unsure of whether I deserve to have my feet washed, let alone whether I deserve even a drop of His blood.

Thank you for reading The Way of Lent ! It began on Ash Wednesday and will culminate on Good Friday. Have a blessed Easter Triduum!

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