The holiest and most sorrowful walk of shame in the history of mankind is perhaps our best and only chance to put ourselves into the shoes of Our Savior, Jesus Christ. The following original photographs of the Stations of the Cross are from the life-size diorama statues gracing St. Anthony Chapel in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. I offer them here in reverence, for visual reflection and with minimal commentary. The full stations might be cut off in the email version for subscribers, so the best viewing will be online or in the app.

Station I: Jesus is Condemned to Death

“Now consider this: Who is the person you love more than any other in your life? Jesus loved the man who scourged him more than that. Jesus loved that man more than you and I have ever loved anyone.”

Dynamic Catholic

Station II: Jesus Carries the Cross

“The world believes that suffering has no value and should be avoided at all costs. God believes that suffering has value–enough value to save all of humanity.”

Dynamic Catholic

Station III: Jesus Falls for the First Time

“With our thoughts, words, actions or inaction, we put more weight upon his shoulders. Why? Because we love this world, we love some of our sins, and we are addicted to comfort. But even with all of this weight, Jesus gets back up. And he invites us to radical transformation, to forgiveness, and to a life with him forever.”

Dynamic Catholic

Station IV: Jesus Meets His Mother

“Pray for us, Mary. Teach us to prayerfully endure the struggles in our own lives and to comfort others when they suffer.”

Dynamic Catholic

Station V: Simon Helps Jesus Carry His Cross

“Whatever cross you are carrying at this time in your life, claim it as your own. Name it as your own cross. And talk to Jesus today about what it is like to be carrying that cross. If you need help carrying it, ask him in prayer to send you a Simon of Cyrene and trust God that he is with you every step of the way.”

Dynamic Catholic

Station VI: Veronica Wipes the Face of Jesus

“Veronica boldly stepped out of the crowd to wipe Jesus’ face of blood and sweat. She wasn’t afraid to be seen with him. She didn’t care that he was the most hated man on earth that day. She noticed his need, and she went to him. Jesus was the same way. He made a habit of going out of this way to engage with people on the fringe of society–no matter who they were or what they were like.”

Dynamic Catholic

Station VII: Jesus Falls a Second Time

“Why did Jesus accept stress and suffering and humiliation and even death? Because he had a mission. And that mission–to save you, to save all of humanity–was the reason he was able to get up again. What’s your mission?”

Dynamic Catholic

Station VIII: Jesus Meets the Women of Jerusalem

“When we suffer trauma or loss, we are stunned and can become numb. After the initial shock wears off, we can experience stress, disorientation, anger, and depression. [...] We may think and say things like, “I just want to move on” or “I’m ready to put this whole thing behind me.” But the first step to healing is facing what has happened.”

Dynamic Catholic

Station IX: Jesus Falls a Third Time

“You have unique hopes, dreams, fears, ambitions, talents, and needs. God will use each of these to call you along your own unique path, but always toward the light. If you’re not sure where you are or what direction you should be going: move toward the light. The light always leads us forward.”

Dynamic Catholic

Station X: Jesus Is Stripped of His Garments

“They’ve taken everything from Jesus, even his clothes. But it doesn’t matter–no amount of humiliation, no amount of pain, will stop Jesus from fulfilling what God has asked of him.

What’s stopping you, right now, today, from fulfilling what God has asked of you?”

Dynamic Catholic

Station XI: Jesus Is Nailed to the Cross

“And Jesus said: Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do.”

Luke 23:34a, Douay-Rheims

Station XII: Jesus Dies on the Cross

“And it was almost the sixth hour; and there was darkness over all the earth until the ninth hour. And the sun was darkened, and the veil of the temple was rent in the midst.

And Jesus crying out with a loud voice, said: Father, into thy hands I commend my spirit. And saying this, he gave up the ghost.”

Luke 23:44-46, Douay-Rheims

Station XIII: The Body of Jesus Is Removed from the Cross

“Mary’s Son had just gone through the most horrendous death imaginable. Here is Jesus being taken down from the cross and laid in her arms again. Thirty-three years earlier, Mary held Jesus in her arms for the first time. She must have been in ecstasy, for this was her Lord and Savior whom she was cradling in her arms. Now she arrives at this moment in time, having suffered along with her Son during His passion and death. Mary is holding the lifeless body of Jesus and once again cradling Him. Does she see a dead body? No. After seeing Jesus die on the cross, she finally sees peace in her precious Son’s face again. She is still sorrowful but at the same time filled with hope of seeing Jesus again in His resurrected body.”

Fr. Angelo Casimiro, MIC/Marian Fathers-The Divine Mercy

Station XIV: Jesus Is Laid in the Tomb

“Jesus, as Your body is laid in the tomb and the stone is rolled in front of its entrance, there is complete darkness. You are alone again, Lord, and Your spirit is immediately plunged into the depths of the dead. You carry Your cross again, not in defeat but in triumph, for You have won victory over death! Thank You, Jesus, for dying for our sins on the cross and rising from the dead.”

Fr. Angelo Casimiro, MIC/Marian Fathers-The Divine Mercy

“They say that the darkest hour is right before the dawn, and it is in these darkest hours that God is often preparing to do his greatest work. Jesus, do that work in us today. Unleash the power of your suffering, death, and resurrection. And resurrect the area of my life that needs it most.”

Dynamic Catholic

Thank you for accompanying me on The Way of Lent. As we reach the end of Lent, you can still reflect on the whole journey which started on Ash Wednesday and ran every Lenten Sunday, at Pomalom’s Ponderings and Lighthouse .

Have a blessed Easter Triduum!

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