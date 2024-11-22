I love autumn. Who doesn’t? I hale from Northern California, which was certainly a fine place to grow up – for the beaches and for the real mountains (likewise, for real skiing). But there are only two and a half seasons there: the hot season, the cool season, and a blink of spring, defined by brief floral explosions on golden-dry hills which ephemerally burst green with life. There is no real fall to speak of, largely due to the dearth of deciduous trees.

Transplanted eastward, it’s been a special treat to have lived over half of my life on the Mid-Atlantic and to relish annual autumn colors. God’s rich warm canvas is stunning for several weeks, although nearly washed clean come Thanksgiving, save for late-turning yellow hickory and Japanese maple. Some years are more brilliant than others, and this year was not the best, owing to a late-summer drought.

(Photography: Mark H. Paalman)

On a noontime walk yesterday I found myself on a narrow paved lane. After late night rain, puddles had accumulated around and beneath a pile of fallen oak, sweet gum and maple leaves. Cars headed industriously to their morning commute had pressed it all down flat. I glanced ahead and the low November sunlight hit me just so, reflected up from the wet organic matter crushed into the tarmac. It was as if the leaf mush was asking me to divine for it a new purpose, prevented as it now was from its natural fate of touching down onto soil, decomposing, and rejoining the annual cycle of biomass rejuvenation.

Then a call rose as if steam from the damp asphalt – and I do believe it was God’s voice:

Just smell the fragile mat of crushed damp leaves on a south-facing road.

It is the Way of Autumn.

Where is it leading you?

The refrain stuck. Almost immediately I started thinking of Ecclesiastes 3, which must have meant that, in this season of dying and decay, one must recall one’s mortality. We all know how it goes, as verses 1-9 begin:

There is an appointed time for everything,

and a time for every affair under the heavens.

A time to give birth, and a time to die;

a time to plant, and a time to uproot the plant.

But the chapter goes on, in verses 10-15, in a way that for me rings even more sublime than the lovely poetic litany which precedes it:

I have seen the business that God has given to mortals to be busied about.

God has made everything appropriate to its time, but has put the timeless into their hearts so they cannot find out, from beginning to end, the work which God has done.

I recognized that there is nothing better than to rejoice and to do well during life.

Moreover, that all can eat and drink and enjoy the good of all their toil—this is a gift of God.

I recognized that whatever God does will endure forever; there is no adding to it, or taking from it. Thus has God done that he may be revered.

What now is has already been; what is to be, already is: God retrieves what has gone by.

All that has been, is now, and ever will be, is God’s. And from the beginning, it all was God’s gift to us, including ourselves. We did not need to exist. God willed it so, so that He could love us and we could follow Him. The “timeless” which He placed within our own hearts: this is our own innate love for and aspiration toward the Eternal. As St. Augustine laments:

You have made us for Yourself O Lord and our heart is restless until it rests in You.

And yet, our earthly souls can never fully comprehend all that God is or does. We cannot truly “find out from beginning to end, the work which God has done”, at least in this lifetime.

All of the darkness in the litany – death, killing, tearing down, weeping, mourning, loss, hatred – these all exist for a reason. Fundamentally, they exist in the world because of The Fall – Adam and Eve’s, that is. Some will also say (and this too works for me) that you need the bad in order to appreciate the good. Saints and Martyrs might declare that the darkness exists to purify our faith and our devotion to the God of light and life.

It’s hard for us mere mortals to fully grasp the why of the darkness. But without it, a life bound on earth of never-ending joy would be a meaningless vanilla, suicidally dull. Ah, but an eternal life of never-ending joy? That’s what Heaven is for.

Where is the Way of Autumn leading you?

(Photography: Mark H. Paalman)