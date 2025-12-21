Where Heaven and Earth Meet.

Love.

That’s all there is.

That’s all there need be.

The Love of God for His

Creation, for His

People.

It is a deep and abiding love that even the darkness of sin cannot disperse. The sinner can choose (or not) to sin, just as he can choose (or not) to repent. The Love of God, however, is always present.

Over the course of time, how is the Love of God revealed to His once-perfect creation, now broken, that is humanity? In many ways, but certainly through prophecy.

Ahaz, among the most evil kings of Israel, was told by the LORD through Isaiah to ask for a sign. Ahaz, in all his sin, was too fearful to tempt the LORD. But God still loved Ahaz, despite his concupiscence, and so offered him a sign anyway:

The virgin shall conceive, and bear a son, and shall name him Emmanuel. -Isaiah 7:14

This would likely have meant very little to Ahaz: perhaps he received it as merely a cruel puzzle from God, to test him, trick him, cause him consternation for his sinful ways. The sinner often sees in others his own deadly sins.

But this prophecy to Ahaz was a gift, pure gift, and it means so very much to us. The notion of a virgin becoming pregnant, let alone giving birth, runs counter to all our sensibilities, as it would have to Ahaz. Such a miracle could only be realized through the provenance of God, and God alone. Through God’s Love.

Among the ancestors of Ahaz, David truly appreciated the word of the LORD and respected the holiness of His presence. In Psalm 24, David sings of a place where Heaven and Earth meet:

Who may go up the mountain of the LORD?

Who can stand in his holy place?

“The clean of hand and pure of heart,

who has not given his soul to useless things, what is vain.” -Psalm 24: 3-4

As is revealed to us through scripture and tradition, the culmination of the meeting of Heaven and Earth is through the person of Christ Jesus of Nazareth, the promised Messiah. Yet, how possibly could the Messiah be a descendent of broken rulers such as David, let alone Ahaz, to become, as Saint Paul writes: “established as Son of God in power according to the spirit of holiness through resurrection from the dead”? (Romans 1:4)

Well, through God’s Love, that’s how, through the power of His Grace. Saint Paul goes on to tell the nascent Christian community in Rome:

Through him we have received the grace of apostleship, to bring about the obedience of faith, for the sake of his name, among all the Gentiles. -Romans 1:5

Jesus proclaimed to His apostles and disciples the Word of God as it must be revealed to not just God’s Chosen People, but to all the world.

And from where did this all begin? A virgin pregnancy. Which may very well have been terminated along with the mother, or at best, been a virgin birth under a shroud of shame. Had it not been for Joseph, son of David, and his own significant yes to God.

When Mary’s condition became clear to Joseph, as a faithful Jew he had every right to divorce his betrothed.

Photography: “The Angel of the Lord Appeared”/Mark H. Paalman/ CC BY 2.0

Such was his intention when, behold, the angel of the Lord appeared to him in a dream and said, “Joseph, son of David, do not be afraid to take Mary your wife into your home.

For it is through the holy Spirit that this child has been conceived in her. She will bear a son and you are to name him Jesus,*because he will save his people from their sins.”

All this took place to fulfill what the Lord had said through the prophet:

“Behold, the virgin shall be with child and bear a son,

and they shall name him Emmanuel,”

which means “God is with us.” -Matthew 1:20-23

Joseph’s yes to God was, in many ways, as significant as Mary’s yes to God. It codified the line of descent from David, just as it shielded Mary from a cloud of shame which very well could have turned into a fatal stoning.

So many “yes”es, so many historical twists and turns. So much darkness leading to the Light of Christ.

On this fourth Sunday of Advent and with our preparations for the coming miracle that is Christmas, we also remember the string of miracles stretching out before. Through a prophecy to a clueless sinner; through the song of an imperfect king; and through those two very human affirmations by Mary and Joseph, a precise alignment of Heaven and Earth was achieved, which allowed Our Savior to enter the world—to work signs and wonders, to be crucified, to rise from the dead, and to be proclaimed by his evangelists to the far corners of the earth. Guided by God’s loving hand, the fallen human race has been given the secret for its salvation: the Loving God-become-Man.

For God is Love.

Photography: “Of Heaven and Earth”/Mark H. Paalman/ CC BY 2.0

The Way of Advent began with Part 1, here. All four are free to read, and one links to the next.

Leave a comment

Share