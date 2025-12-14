Rejoice with Patience.

On my blanketed backyard deck, overlooking what this morning (as I write) are snowy grasses, shrubs, a tool shed, woods—it’s a heavy, wet snow, under which branches bend in supplication—there rests a lone, tiny, potted rose bush, clutching its remaining leaves and a single, solitary, red-and-white-variegated bloom.

Indeed, you wouldn’t know that a bloom was there, for it sleeps beneath blanketing clusters of water crystals, formed in the atmosphere with just the right conditions, and bearing just the right weight and size, that in Central Maryland, on the Third Sunday of Advent 2025, these crystals—not any others; these—shroud my fair rose in the white sleep of winter.

That variegated rose bloom, however presently shrouded, draws forth, for me, a sense of immense joy. The mini-rose bush—a St. Valentine’s Day gift to my lovely wife, to which she said: Yes!—spent the summer happily blooming on the deck, protected from drought and storm. I watered it, and fed and pruned, and sought out, several times a day, its perfect place on the deck, repositioning the mini-rose here and there as the sun coursed the ecliptic, shifting shadows across the planks and furniture while it moved.

My joy? It comes from the caring, the tending. It comes from the knowledge that said care and tending will cultivate life and purpose in that rose: it blooms, and we receive joy. I give of myself to the rose, and it returns to us ten-, fifty-, or a hundred-fold. The joy also comes from patience.

It was only this Advent Sunday morning, while examining the latent rose bloom concealed under its wintery cloak, that I felt I could slightly comprehend Mary’s delight in the care and tending of Jesus in her womb.

Isaiah ‘twas foretold it,

The Rose I have in mind:

With Mary we behold it,

The virgin mother kind.

To show God’s love aright

She bore to men a Savior

When half-gone was the night. —Lo, How a Rose E’er Blooming, second verse;

trans. Theodore Baker (1851-1934)

Isaiah certainly did foretell:

The desert and the parched land will exult; the steppe will rejoice and bloom. They will bloom with abundant flowers, and rejoice with joyful song. […] Be strong, fear not! Here is your God, he comes with vindication; with divine recompense he comes to save you. —Isaiah 35:1-2, 4

That said, as we revel in joyous song for the coming of the Messiah, James reminds us of the virtue of patience:

Be patient, brothers and sisters, until the coming of the Lord. See how the farmer waits for the precious fruit of the earth, being patient with it until it receives the early and the late rains. You too must be patient. Make your hearts firm, because the coming of the Lord is at hand. —James 5:7–8

Patience, James tells us, is not a passive act, but one of preparation, of girding for the coming glory, which James himself knows will come not without struggle and conflict and pain.

John the Baptist, if not exactly practicing patience, was most certainly preparing for the coming of the Messiah with much joy and anticipation. Like Mary, he was consumed with anticipation:

“[…] This is the one about whom it is written:

Behold, I am sending my messenger ahead of you; he will prepare your way before you.

Amen, I say to you, among those born of women there has been none greater than John the Baptist; yet the least in the kingdom of heaven is greater than he.”

—Matthew 11:10-11

The Baptist’s preparation ended in much struggle and conflict and pain. But he remained true to God and to Jesus, and his reward was great in Heaven.

We are called, this Gaudete Sunday of Advent, to rejoice in the coming Messiah, but to be patient, nurturing our faith and hope with prayer, not unlike the patience I must have with my winter rose: If I nurture it within my power, I have faith that it will bloom again come summertime, and with that, my hope for the future is enkindled. And, while that rose will one day die, Jesus, the coming Messiah, will never fail us.

