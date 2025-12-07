Spiritual Peace and Spiritual War

On this second Sunday of advent, the first reading includes one of the Bible’s most comforting and peaceful passages:

Then the wolf shall be a guest of the lamb, and the leopard shall lie down with the kid; the calf and the young lion shall browse together, with a little child to guide them. The cow and the bear shall be neighbors, together their young shall rest; the lion shall eat hay like the ox.

The baby shall play by the cobra’s den, and the child lay his hand on the adder’s lair. There shall be no harm or ruin on all my holy mountain; for the earth shall be filled with knowledge of the LORD, as water covers the sea. On that day, the root of Jesse, set up as a signal for the nations, the Gentiles shall seek out, for his dwelling shall be glorious. —Isaiah 11:6-10

A prince of peace promised: The Prince of Peace. What the world needs now is… Peace!

And yet, it’s hard for me, born into the most violent and deadly century in history, to imagine a world without war, strife, or hatred.

Isaiah’s words about the coming of the Prince of Peace always seemed too quaint for me, while living my first twenty-something years under the cloud of Mutually Assured Destruction. It was a struggle to sense any hopeful anticipation. I was drawn instead to the condemning words of John the Baptist:

“You brood of vipers! Who warned you to flee from the coming wrath? […] Therefore every tree that does not bear good fruit will be cut down and thrown into the fire.

I am baptizing you with water, for repentance, but the one who is coming after me is mightier than I. I am not worthy to carry his sandals. He will baptize you with the Holy Spirit and fire. His winnowing fan is in his hand. He will clear his threshing floor and gather his wheat into his barn, but the chaff he will burn with unquenchable fire.” —Matthew 3:7-12

Well, there was a message I could understand! Slaying the wicked, dispatching the guilty. Nuke the Soviets! Bomb—bomb—bomb, bomb-bomb Iran! The Son of God, cleaning house with an unquenchable fire!

Of course, I also realize—now, much more than then—that I could very well be among the ones whose house gets cleaned.

So, I ask myself: am I among the condemned? In a world full of sinners, all is built of glass. One must be particularly careful about throwing stones. As a Christian, I would much prefer peace. But wanting the bad guys to get offed and sent to hell, isn’t that reasonable?

Not really. That’s God’s business, better left in the hands of His Son, who taught me to love my enemies.

And yet, he gets to smite his enemies?

The paradox that is Jesus Christ as both the Winnower and the Prince of Peace is best understood with the Truth in mind. We need to understand the unquenchable fire of justice for the evildoers in the context of the peace that flows from God into the lives of the faithful. We need to appreciate the possibility of damnation in the context of the promised Second Coming.

Saint Paul reminds us that in the here and now, it is best not to worry over the hard times now or the end of times then, but to glorify God and his Truth.

Welcome one another, then, as Christ welcomed you, for the glory of God. […] May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, so that you may abound in hope by the power of the holy Spirit. —Romans 15:7, 13

As we worship the Prince of Peace, it is not easy to ride out the storms of this age and prepare ourselves for the Kingdom to come. Understand that He is Truth and He is in charge. Trusting in Him and finding a way to glorify God and allow him to work through us: this is what we can do.

Part 1 of “The Way of Advent” can be found here.

Share

Leave a comment