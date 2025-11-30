Advent. Derived from advenire in Latin: to come. Adventus: arrival (or coming), a translation of the Greek παρουσία (parousia). In Old English: Aduent.

The Arrival. The Coming.

And what does one do when an arrival is imminent? Prepare. That is, if one is vigilant, if one eagerly awaits He who will arrive. And, if one actually cares, if one actually loves Him.

The one who cares and loves will know that it is the Messiah who comes, mashiach, the Anointed One; the Savior, salvator, He who saves.

In the first reading for this first Sunday of Advent, Isaiah prophesies this coming as an event which will remake the world:

He shall judge between the nations, and impose terms on many peoples. They shall beat their swords into plowshares and their spears into pruning hooks; one nation shall not raise the sword against another, nor shall they train for war again. O house of Jacob, come, let us walk in the light of the LORD! Isaiah 2:4-5

That’s some spectacular imagery, for none other than the Prince of Peace. Yet, we are so impatient! It is so hard to set aside the palpable facts that there are still swords and spears, that one nation still rises up against another. The end game is the goal, the end of time, but we want it now.

Saint Paul provides excellent advice for the long game, in advance of such a Prince of Peace:

Let us then throw off the works of darkness and put on the armor of light; let us conduct ourselves properly as in the day, not in orgies and drunkenness, not in promiscuity and lust, not in rivalry and jealousy. Romans 13:12-13

Why this advice? Because the end game, while glorious, is not necessarily going to be roses and honey for everyone. Saint Matthew shares the foreboding words of Jesus on this matter of the Second Coming:

In those days before the flood, they were eating and drinking, marrying and giving in marriage, up to the day that Noah entered the ark. They did not know until the flood came and carried them all away. So will it be also at the coming of the Son of Man. Two men will be out in the field; one will be taken, and one will be left. Two women will be grinding at the mill; one will be taken, and one will be left.

Therefore, stay awake! For you do not know on which day your Lord will come. Matthew 24:39-42

Before the flood, those who were not the chosen ones focused all too heavily on the dessert, foregoing the vegetables. Lessons learned, or so we pray.

We need caution at this time. Every Christmas we are preparing for a mini apocalypse: ἀποκάλυψις, (apokálupsis); our revelation of the Christ Child. And I assure you, seldom do I treat it that way.

The focus of this sacred season for me is all too often on the dessert, and not on the vegetables. As good as they are, we are not truly awaiting Christmas decorations, Christmas carols, or Christmas gifts.

We are awaiting Christmas – the Christ’s Mass. We are to celebrate the birth of the Messiah, Savior of the World.

So:

Beware, ready yourselves. Rejoicing will come; for now, prepare.

