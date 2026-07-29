Pomalom’s Ponderings

Pomalom’s Ponderings

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Suzy Paalman's avatar
Suzy Paalman
Aug 5

Beautiful reflection!

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1 reply by Mark Paalman
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Hollyanna
Jul 31

Thank you for sharing your experience and being open about the link to your faith too.

I think people often find it difficult to really understand the elation of being able to just lift a heavy bag that day or even that you got out. I remember being so frustrated that I could not take my children to the park on my own because I couldn’t run after them and was confined to sitting on a bench watching them play- tears in my arms as I missed out on playing with them.

I wouldn’t accept being dismissed with pills and decided I wasn’t going to stay there benched for my life. It was a long road but I recall the proud elation of being active again.

How are you doing now?

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