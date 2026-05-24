Pomalom’s Ponderings

Pomalom’s Ponderings

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Anna Smit's avatar
Anna Smit
5d

This is so beautiful and encouraging. Thank you for sharing.

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1 reply by Mark Paalman
Nevena Pascaleva's avatar
Nevena Pascaleva
5d

What a beautiful metaphor- the Spirit is exactly that! How often do we push away those guiding hands and go nowhere….

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