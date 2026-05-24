The story of Polish piano virtuoso Ignacy Jan Paderewski and the little boy made it into our Pentecost Mass homily. You may know it: a mother brought her five-year-old son to a Paderewski piano concert. While she was distracted, the little boy, bored and curious, found his way onto the stage, sat at the imposing grand piano, and began playing “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star.” Hearing the music, Paderewski joined the young man on stage, sat down behind the child, and whispered, “Don’t quit. Keep playing.” Paderewski then enveloped the boy with his arms, playing a complex bassline with his left hand and a harmonic accompaniment with his right. The two talented hands did not challenge the little tune of the boy, but complemented it, morphing what could have been an embarrassing situation into a mesmerizing, collaborative performance.

As I write these words, I am listening to Paderewski’s stunning Piano Concerto in A minor, Op. 17, just to confirm the mastery this musician had for his craft. Now, if I multiply my appreciation of this fact infinitely, across all music and art and science and …knowledge, that approaches my pathetic understanding of just how awesome is the Holy Spirit, of the God of Abraham.

As One of the Three Persons of the Holy Trinity, it is the Holy Spirit Who aids and guides us in the ways of the Father and the Son. Inasmuch as we are open to such guidance. Through nudges and whispers either subtle or unrestrained, the Spirit can take my meager and broken human life and transform it, from blandness to majesty. If I let Him.

The Spirit – the love of the Father for the Son and the Son for the Father, actualized – works on us and through us. If I’m the little boy in the story, I’m probably frightened initially by Paderewski edging up behind me. My first thought: I’ve been caught! I’m in trouble! for whatever I’ve plinked out on the white keys of my life. My pathetic knowledge of anything is, in fact, pretty much limited to just the white keys. Progress for me often means plinking out a few notes slowly, eyes counting from middle C up and down the keyboard, trying to make some sensible sounds within one octave.

At first, I’m frightened by The Spirit’s sudden presence. I flinch; I baulk. But then, the kind words of the Master come: “Don’t quit. Keep playing.”

Reassured, I scoot over, making room for the Master on the piano bench, giving Him enough physical space near me with which to work. He sits to my left. I feel his warmth. My heart calms.

His large left hand reaches up and rests on the low white keys, at first. Then His fingers pick out a deep and rich bass accompaniment for what I’m playing, using both white and black keys, adding variety and nuance to my humble yet purposeful plinkings.

Then, from around my back and to the right goes His other hand, to find even more white and black keys that I really never appreciated before. As He envelops me, the harmonies produced by our four hands are stunning to behold. Along with His amazing efforts, plus my concentrating on keeping the melody going, our joint effort becomes a master class in collaborative performance.

And He continues to guide me in this performance, and the next, strengthening me with His abundant fruits: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self control (Galatians 5:22-23)

The simple tune I’d started? I could not have completed it, to this extent, alone. I needed the Master. All I had to do was shake off the initial fear, scootch over to make room for Him, trust Him and His guidance, and keep playing what I was playing. The Master did the rest.

As I continue to meditate on the Feast of Pentecost, I’m grateful to Fr. Eric Hoog, C.Ss.R., for sharing this beautiful allegory of how the Holy Spirit can work in our lives.

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