Saturday, 26 September 2026 marked the fourth annual Dominican Rosary Pilgrimage in Washington, DC. Over three-thousand pilgrims gathered at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception – the beating heart of DC’s Roman Catholic community – and thousands more joined via livestream. I described last year’s event as a divine LLM of sorts, an Enormous Grace Model for participants to receive God’s blessings as its output.

In my sixty-years-and-change, I’ve not experienced a spiritual feeling quite like joining with thousands of faithful, in one massive cathedral, praying the Holy Rosary together – the Dominican Rosary Litany of fifteen decades (the praying of one Our Father and ten Hail Marys) interconnected with glorious Latin chant. Each decade represents Mysteries of the life of Jesus Christ, from His incarnation and birth; through His crucifixion, resurrection and ascension; and the formation of His Church on Earth, with the crowning of Mary His Queen Mother in Heaven.

At all four such pilgrimages, the communal praying of the Dominican Rosary Litany followed introductory remarks and a talk on the theology of the Rosary; Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament and Benediction with musical meditation; the opportunity, if one chooses, for the Sacrament of Reconciliation; and another talk. Following the Rosary, the Dominicans hold a Vigil Mass enriched with glorious choral and organ works. All of this, in a stunning space built by man as God’s House, for no other reason than to summon a meeting of Heaven and Earth; indeed, to help guide us toward our hopeful destination for all eternity.

Something struck me at this year’s pilgrimage more than in previous years: the humility of it all. During the Rosary Litany, thousands of faithful Catholics join together, many (most?) of whom had just opened their souls during confession to a Dominican friar who, in persona Christi, was fully present to the penitent as Jesus while administering the Sacrament of Reconciliation. The basilica was, therefore, full of faithful who had just been absolved by Jesus Himself.

During my confession, my friar confessor reminded me – in persona Christi, mind you – that pride is at the root of almost every sin. I was reminded that “Pride is the devil’s dragnet,” from preacher Charles Spurgeon.

I chewed on that truth for quite a while after I received absolution.

It takes a lot of self-awareness and humility to get past pride – pride which not only gets you into sin in the first place, but also works hard to keep you from openly confessing sin and seeking absolution. Even though I know of the fruits of Reconciliation – God’s forgiveness and abundant grace – I must always swallow my pride in order to bring myself to that confessional.

Photography: “Our Lady of Mount Carmel”/Mark H. Paalman/ CC BY-SA 4.0

When I pray the Rosary on my own, I am being constantly reminded that I am a sinner. In the Hail Mary prayer, I recite:

Holy Mary, Mother of God, pray for us sinners,

now and at the hour of our death.

Fifty times over I am admitting that I’m a weak sinner, and I beg Mother Mary to intercede for me, with her Son, that He might shower me with His divine mercy. I do not take for granted the divine mercy of Jesus. He can lead me in The Way, but I myself need to walk that straight and narrow path. When I stray, I need His help to rejoin that path.

A great focus of the Our Father prayer is also on forgiveness, but there’s a give and take component:

Forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us,

and lead us not to temptation, but deliver us from evil.

Whether you translate the Greek opheilēmata in St. Matthew’s prayer as “debts” (literal) or “trespasses” (contextual) is debatable. For context, Roman Catholics and most Liturgical Christians believe that the intent of Jesus’s words within the common Lord’s Prayer (Matthew 6:9-13) is set by the context of Matthew 6:14-15:

If you forgive others their transgressions, your heavenly Father will forgive you.

But if you do not forgive others, neither will your Father forgive your transgressions.

It is as puzzling as it is true: that the forgiveness of others has a rich component of humility in it. Just as does confessing one’s sins and begging forgiveness.

Take this concept to the next level. Collected in humble supplication at this pilgrimage, we faithful were admitting to God the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit, as well as to each other, that we are all sinners in need of forgiveness and grace. The level of humility this requires is not insignificant, if you think about it enough. And perhaps I should do more of that: thinking, truly processing the words of those two prayers which I far too often rattle off by rote.

I’ve been asked by Protestant friends and acquaintances whether I’m saved. I universally respond: “Well, I hope so. You see, I’m a work in progress.” Sometimes I get looks. Sometimes I receive nods of understanding. But this is the correct Roman Catholic answer.

I have no idea which direction I’ll be pointing at my Particular Judgement. I hope and pray that it’s the correct one, the Heavenly one. And I hope that the choices I make in my earthly life keep me on The Way. Events such as the Dominican Rosary Pilgrimage serve as outstanding onramps to The Way. I’m praying that I’ll swallow my pride and keep moving in the right direction.

Leave a comment

Share