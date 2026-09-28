Pomalom’s Ponderings

Pomalom’s Ponderings

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Antonio Castellaneta's avatar
Antonio Castellaneta
3d

I liked the part about being a “work in progress.” It feels more human to me than speaking as if everything is already settled. And the link between humility, forgiveness, and pride is simple but strong... sometimes the hardest part is admitting we need help at all.

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1 reply by Mark Paalman
Suzy Paalman's avatar
Suzy Paalman
2d

A beautiful reflection on humility! I’m going to chew on the connection between forgiving others and humility for awhile…

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1 reply by Mark Paalman
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