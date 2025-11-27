My prayer is to wish all of my readers, subscribers and friends a warm, joyful and blessed Thanksgiving holiday:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published May Peace and Joy and Hope reign, at least for one day.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published And then, perhaps, for one more. And another.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published One day at a time, through the mercy and grace of God.

For us writers, Substack would echo like a hollow chamber—our keystrokes tapping off into nowhere—if it were it not for you.

I plan to hit the ground running in the days following Thanksgiving, with some observations on the Advent readings for this new liturgical year. (“Plan” is the operative word here. Please do hold my feet to the fire.)

Photography: Mark H. Paalman

Leave a comment

Share