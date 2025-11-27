Thanksgiving Blessings
A Very Short Prayer
My prayer is to wish all of my readers, subscribers and friends a warm, joyful and blessed Thanksgiving holiday:
May Peace and Joy and Hope reign, at least for one day.
And then, perhaps, for one more. And another.
One day at a time, through the mercy and grace of God.
For us writers, Substack would echo like a hollow chamber—our keystrokes tapping off into nowhere—if it were it not for you.
I plan to hit the ground running in the days following Thanksgiving, with some observations on the Advent readings for this new liturgical year. (“Plan” is the operative word here. Please do hold my feet to the fire.)
Photography: Mark H. Paalman
A very nice prayer, Mark. One day at a time keeps us moving along.
Thank you for your prayers. 🙏