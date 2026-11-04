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Antonio Castellaneta's avatar
Antonio Castellaneta
Nov 4

Mark, the world you describe isn't so different from the one we live in here. Everywhere, life moves so fast that we hardly have time to stop and catch our breath.

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1 reply by Mark Paalman
Suzy Paalman's avatar
Suzy Paalman
Nov 4

Thank you for the beautiful reminder! It’s so easy to forget that the real battle has been won, when things get dramatic. The “after action” is really important, but we must remember our Lord and be at peace.

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