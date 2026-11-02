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Scott Frazier's avatar
Scott Frazier
Nov 2

While those in purgatory suffer, they are assured heaven. I like to think that their purification is something they willingly and with great humility endure. And as we pray and encourage them along, their joy increases

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1 reply by Mark Paalman
Antonio Castellaneta's avatar
Antonio Castellaneta
Nov 2

Mark, I was interested in your admission that while praying for the departed, you also hoped someone might someday pray for you. I don't think that makes the prayer any less sincere. Remembering our own mortality can make us more attentive to those who have gone before us. And there's something comforting about imagining that, even after death, someone will still remember us in prayer.

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