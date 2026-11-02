Poor Unfortunate Souls
Reflection on All Souls Day
Photography: “Face of an Angel”/Mark H. Paalman/CC BY-SA 4.0
Try praying today for all those souls in Purgatory.
“May the Souls of the Faithful Departed, through the Mercy of God, Rest in Peace.”
They hear. They know.
There, but for the grace of God, go we.
I have no doubt that my time of purification—if I am so blessed—will be considerable, though well worth it for the Beatific Vision.
But to know now that thousands, nay, millions, of Roman Catholics across the world will choose to pray for me on All Souls Day, is beyond humbling. Thanks be to God!
At some unknown time of God’s choosing, I will both die and relish in the cool comfort that prayers for the dead, even just one, will bring my way. That belief alone overcomes all of my shame for decades of sin and insufficient reconciliation.
My, and your, future Purgatorial comrades in arms deserve a favor, as I too am selfishly hoping for a favor, in my time of dying.
I’m not being intentionally morbid. I am being realistic and truthful.
I attended Mass for All Souls Day and prayed six Divine Mercy chaplets in our Adoration Chapel, all for the Souls of the Faithful Departed.
Did I tick enough boxes? It was all sincere. And if I’m truthful, it was with even the tiniest nod to my own mortality, that some living soul, such as I, might someday pray for me.
Human nature is selfish. But despite the Fall, we can grow outside of ourselves in holiness.
So go, go pray for the Souls of the Faithful Departed. And do it freely. It’s not too late for them. Or you.
Photography: “Winter Sun over Parole, Maryland”/Mark H. Paalman/CC BY-SA 4.0
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While those in purgatory suffer, they are assured heaven. I like to think that their purification is something they willingly and with great humility endure. And as we pray and encourage them along, their joy increases
Mark, I was interested in your admission that while praying for the departed, you also hoped someone might someday pray for you. I don't think that makes the prayer any less sincere. Remembering our own mortality can make us more attentive to those who have gone before us. And there's something comforting about imagining that, even after death, someone will still remember us in prayer.