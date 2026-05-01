This May 2026, a fabulous event is taking place: a very good friend of mine is being ordained to the Transitional Diaconate, as the penultimate step toward his full ordination to the Roman Catholic priesthood. This is a moving occasion, one that I deeply wish I could attend in person. However, I will be there with him, at least in spirit and prayer.

While duty calls me to miss his ordination because of an unavoidable yet transient business trip, the duty calling to my friend is, long-term, much more important on the universal scale. And, well, it is exceedingly holy.

My good friend’s calling has been one long in the making. Suffice it to say that my friend’s path toward the priesthood began much later in life. And no, it was not a “mid-life crisis.” It is profoundly insulting to conflate a calling by God to ender Religious Life with a “mid-life crisis.”

My friend – let’s symbolically call him Hunter – has had quite a career, one that any person would consider profoundly successful in one’s chosen field. It is safe to say that Hunter had established quite a legacy, with honors, notoriety, and eponyms to his credit.

And yet, when one is chosen away from one’s chosen field, interesting things can and will happen.

“Here I am,” is a common response to calls by the LORD in the Bible. When the prophet Samuel said “Here I am” to God as a child, it opened a path for him that would intertwine his legacy with that of the Israelite people through modern times, chiefly because of the second man that he anointed to be King of the United Israel: David.

But more apropos to Hunter, the immediate, unstated “yes” of Abram in Genesis Chapter 12 came from a nomadic man, a wealthy herdsman already late in years. While my friend was by no means “nomadic” when the Lord tapped him on the shoulder, Hunter was late in years when He drew him toward a new life.

Hunter has his former life’s legacy to accompany him throughout his newly found religious life. He cannot escape it, nor necessarily should he.

And yet, may I just say: Legacy be damned! So many people over so many years have lived and died by the legacy they struggle to accrue – be it fame, or accomplishment, or riches for their heirs. Of course, fame, accomplishment, and riches will fade.

But a true legacy, a selfless one that impacts upon not just the material world but the spiritual, is eternal. It is the notion of eternal legacy which so many citizens of this planet consider all too little as they run about their everyday lives, striving instead to concoct some sort of ephemeral earthly legacy for themselves and their descendants.

So: Thank you and God bless you, Hunter, for changing up your life, re-ordering it to serve God and His creation! As well, thank you to all of the other men and women who are pursuing, or even just considering, a life in religious orders within the Church!

I offer up my deepest appreciation and love to those men and women who decide that the legacy they have chosen is one that doesn’t really involve capital or contrivance or calculation, whether for ill or for good. Ordination to a Religious Life of any kind — and especially those involving vows of chastity, poverty and obedience — is a gift not only to God Almighty, but to the human race as well. The legacy of ordination is far richer than jewels or gold or real estate. It enacts the sacred art of saving souls from perdition. What could be a more profound legacy than that?

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