Pomalom’s Ponderings

Pomalom’s Ponderings

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Hunter and Nancy Paalman's avatar
Hunter and Nancy Paalman
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255488 Well said and well written, Mark. You truly love and support your friend's choice to change his vocation onto a higher plane of service to God and His people. For that our praise and thanksgiving. What an exciting friendship for you.

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