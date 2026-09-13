I posted the original version of this column over a year ago, when my subscriber list was less than half of what it is now. It feels like time to share it again, with a few minor edits and updates. And my excuse for so few posts of late still stands: I’m revising those horror stories I was writing back in April-May 2025.

Kind reader, I’ve been away from Pomalom’s Ponderings of late due in part to a highly focused, time-sensitive re-edit of some works in a fairly new fiction genre for me: horror. That said, while in conversation with a barista friend who also is an avid reader of my work, he asked me about my writing process.

Sounds boring. But please check the title again and kindly allow me a few paragraphs.

The Process. For me, it’s mysterious. In the four-dozen or so short fiction works I’ve written (counting micro-flash-fiction) plus maybe three dozen non-fiction reflections—each of which range from 100 to 17,000 words—there are two emergent creative patterns.

First off, I am not an outliner. I tried that once, for a novel. Didn’t work. (Nor did the novel.) That’s just too systematic for me in my limited free time, since I have to be an extremely systematic thinker/writer for my day job.

My writing process generally involves one of these two events:

1. An Image: I receive something vivid—either imagined or from the real world—and jot it down on my Notes app. At some point, I recall one of these images. And suddenly I need to write. Often times, the image becomes the opening scene of my story or column. Then the work kind of writes itself. I usually don’t know the ending until I’m over half-way through the work. Word limits? Abhorrent.

2. A Story: A vivid full story will come to me, from start to finish, usually with a seed image. I’m then compelled to write this story down as fast as possible, beginning to end, fleshing out the bones with the necessary details. Things will develop, and often I’ll tweak things here and there, but generally I know the beginning and the ending from the start. Word limits? Bring ‘em on, baby! They help me focus. I’ll also know if it should be a flash (less than 1000 words) or short fiction piece (less than whatever).

You’ll see that the notions of vividity and urgency accompany both processes. I’m a sensory thinker: I see my scenes, smell them, feel them. I hear the dialogue over background music. Taste the bourbon. The muse fills my senses.

I think this is all fairly common, as are the above two writing modes. And, I’ll add that a number of times, especially with scenario #2, I’ve felt that the work was handed to me by the Holy Spirit, with orders to WRITE IT DOWN. Some will call this their muse, as I too have, but I humbly prefer the former. God willing.

The results have been humble but significant: nine stories published to date, in a few respected (albeit small-circ) literary journals and in an anthology edited by Alexander Semenyuk. No revenue, and that’s okay with me. I write for the love of it. And have a day job.

So, after bidding adieu to my barista and heading home, my wife (a muse of a different sort) directed me to a YouTube video interview of Jenn Nizza by Fr. David Michael Moses. Jenn is a former satanist/psychic-turned-Roman Catholic and has been covered on several written and social media outlets because of her dramatic story of despair, transition, and conversion.

She was first beguiled by Satan through—surprise surprise—a tarot card reading at age 13. Lacking a family anchored in faith of any kind, she was drawn deeper into occult practices. More concerning, she felt what she now calls “demonic oppression”: dreaming about future events that would come to pass. At first, it seemed like a true gift to her. She notes:

“That’s when I really walked through the door, because I was so intrigued by it, and I started seeking it out. […] I went full-in,” she said. “It was a rabbit hole of destruction. […] I had my own tarot cards. I kept going for readings; I became addicted to it.”

A big part of her obsession was steeped in the belief that, with her psychic images, she was truly helping people:

“This is part of the destruction that happens,” she said. “I think it’s the first line of deception […] I’ve always been a compassionate person and these psychic mediums, for the most part, are nice, compassionate people that really do want to help other people.” But people engaging in such things, she said, have become spiritually vulnerable, believing the evil they’ve allowed in is somehow a form of good. “Satan masquerades as an angel of light,” Nizza said. “You think that you’re a servant of righteousness.”

I found this absolutely fascinating. And a little bit convicting.

Jenn had intense visions which, psychic or not, would very often come true for those whom she read. She felt self-righteous, in fact. The Devil was clearly having his way with her. Demons work for the Prince of Lies and lay waste to minds by tempting them with minute truths but, in subtle ways, stuffing those minds with crippling deceit. It wasn’t until 23 years later that, at the lowest point in her life, Jenn cried out to Jesus for help. And help she got.

How does this relate to the writing process? Visions. Vivid visions. Jenn Nizza knew that she had a “seeing gift”—whether gifted by demons, or gifted by God and corrupted by demons. One of the charisms of the Christian faith is prophecy (cf. 1 Corinthians 12:28-30), and this has been interpreted in numerous ways over the centuries. But the gift is real. In the secular world, a prophet often is described as someone who sees visions and reads the future. In the faith world, a prophet is someone chosen by God to speak for God. To speak truth.

Jenn Nizza sincerely believed that she spoke truth. Sometimes she did. But under the rod of Satan, it ruined her life.

I believe that a significant part of my writing comes from visions gifted by the Holy Spirit. Mind you, I am feeling neither psychic nor prophetic. But you could almost call that visionary means of channeling the writing gift as prophecy. My stories are in no way temporally prophetic, so that only leaves the other option.

But are they really truthful? Do I even pretend to believe that I write truth through fiction? To crib from Pilate, “What is truth?” (John 18:38)

If you’ll allow me, kind reader: is it too bold to refer to those of us aiming to write for the Glory of God as “prophets” of the modern age? I simply don’t know. It sounds too self-important. It also sounds like a tremendous burden.

But some of those visions I get for writing are simply irrepressible. WRITE IT DOWN. POST IT ON SUBSTACK. GET IT PUBLISHED.

Lots of prayer for guidance helps. But there’s always room for more (prayer and guidance).

Jonah was a reluctant prophet, and look where it got him: spat up by a whale and cursed by a worm. And yet, despite his true wishes, he saved the people of Nineveh. Would it not have been so much more rewarding for Jonah if he had leaned into his God-given role?

Although, no prophet ever was loved in his homeland for truth-telling.

Wait. Is that what we writers fear most?

I’d love to read your thoughts on this.

(Certified “100% Human” by Pangram.)

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