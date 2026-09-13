Pomalom’s Ponderings

Pomalom’s Ponderings

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Suzy Paalman's avatar
Suzy Paalman
6d

I can testify to the 100% human certification, lol! I find your writing process fascinating. I’m thinking about the power of language and Pentecost, how the HS came to start the church through language, countering the Tower of Babel, when we humans used our shared language to defy God.

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Annett's avatar
Annett
3d

I found this discussion about writing, visions, and prophecy fascinating because writing can be a powerful way to preserve ideas, experiences, and spiritual reflections. I like the connection between creative expression and prophecy because it encourages readers to think about how visions and messages have been communicated and remembered over time. https://www.annettekmazzone.com/

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