Pomalom’s Ponderings

Pomalom’s Ponderings

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hunter and Nancy Paalman's avatar
Hunter and Nancy Paalman
Nov 9

This will be my sermon for today, from you, thanks for that. Last week's was from Father William at Saint John Vianney Church, and it was promoting tithing. Love and charity and trust are gifts from God to be passed on by us all. Deo gracias.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Mark Paalman
Brenda's avatar
Brenda
Nov 9

This is so needed for us all. And the more we focus on our Lord the less we focus on ourselves. God bless you brother.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Mark Paalman
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark H. Paalman
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture