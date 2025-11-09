In late October and early November, this year’s waning weeks of ordinary time, the Gospel readings have homed in on St. Luke quite a bit, and in particular, on parables dealing with accumulation personal wealth. Following those parables, there is Luke 16:10-13, one of the most pointed admonitions from Jesus on the topic. It is also has always been so confusing to me.

The following lines come right after the Parable of the Dishonest Steward, an obscure story which almost seems contradictory to what you’d expect to hear from Jesus on the topics of both wealth and honesty. I’ll leave discussion on that for someone wiser than I. But this passage stands out to me:

The person who is trustworthy in very small matters is also trustworthy in great ones; and the person who is dishonest in very small matters is also dishonest in great ones. If, therefore, you are not trustworthy with dishonest wealth, who will trust you with true wealth? If you are not trustworthy with what belongs to another, who will give you what is yours? No servant can serve two masters. He will either hate one and love the other, or be devoted to one and despise the other. You cannot serve God and mammon. – Luke 16:10-13

It has always been hard for me to wrap my head around the distinction Jesus seems to make here between honest wealth and dishonest wealth. Yet, we still are called to proceed with caution generally on the topic of amassing a personal fortune. St. John Chrysostom offers us this bold reflection from one of his sermons:

Those who love money are fierce in the pursuit of it, like wild animals pursuing their prey. They betray, cheat, or exploit their closest friend when there is gold and silver to be gained. They learn to make their consciences as numb as fingers on a cold day. Their eyes become blind to the suffering they cause, and their ears deaf to the cries of those whose lives are ruined by them. – St. John Chrysostom

The “wild animal” image, the numb fingers, the deafness and blindness, these are striking to me for their timeless clarity, as apt now as they were 1700 years ago to Chrysostom’s original audience.

Avarice is on the list of Deadly Sins for a reason. Probably our most palpable cultural reference to this is Ebenezer Scrooge. So, along with most readers, I will calmly insist, with all sincerity, that I don’t believe I succumb to avarice. Images of crooked fingers coveting gold coins seem thoroughly alien to my personal experience. Pretty sure, anyway.

Not so fast. Bishop Robert Barron reminds us unambiguously that this lesson is not just for the Scrooges of the world. All of us owe everything to The Man Upstairs.

Because everything we have—our bodies, our life, our breath, our minds, our accomplishments, and, yes, our wealth—is a sheer gift given to us by a generous God, and, therefore, it ought never to be hoarded for our own purposes but always used for God’s purposes. – Bishop Robert Barron

This is one of those humbling reminders that I should write in soap on my bathroom mirror. And a reminder of how greedy we can be in our pursuit of ourselves, trying to sequester our bodies, our life, our breath, our minds, our accomplishments, from God the Father, who gave us all these and more, through His Son, and with the power of the Holy Spirit.

Our lives, gifts freely given out of love from the Trinity, should in turn freely give love to our fellow man. Even the smallest, most insignificant human interaction – at the checkout line, on the bustling sidewalk, in the corporate-driven office – does honor to mankind, and in turn, to God’s most precious creation. Mammon fades from view as our love for God and Man moves front and center. And our reward will be bounteous indeed:

You have put into my heart a greater joy than they have from abundance of corn and new wine. – Psalm 4:8

There is no hiding ourselves from God. There is no hoarding ourselves from God.

