Originally Published on Lighthouse

We’re all searching, aren’t we. Constantly searching: for a decent job that we don’t hate; for the best deal on a new or used car; for someone: a friend, a spouse, family, with which to share the experiences of life.

And if we’re honest to our innermost selves, we’re also constantly searching for that …something: a deep connection with our creator, with our reason for being. Even if we don’t fully realize it, or even if we (think that we) don’t believe in an all-powerful God, we are all wired to be searching for exactly that… something.

If you believe in the Mystical Body of Christ which is Christianity, then you believe in a God Who is actually searching for you. Who loves you, passionately, as if you were the only being He had ever created.

Meditate on that for a moment.

God loves us. Period.

So much so, that He gave us, His most complicated and fantastic creation, free will. God does not want meat puppets.

With the gift of free will, we can choose to follow God and reap the benefits of a life in keeping with God’s Will, which is all goodness. Father knows best.

Our God needs nothing from us. He is, of course, the creator of the universe, existing outside the time and space of His creation. But God loves us, unconditionally. We are not mere motes of stardust. We are his most glorious creation.

And God wants us to love Him.

As God’s creation, we are hard-wired with an antenna attuned to that love. As the pinnacle realization of His love for us, He even sent us His only begotten Son, Jesus of Nazareth—in part, as an example of how we should live. But just as importantly: Jesus Christ is proof, through the Cross and Resurrection, that God the Father, through God the Son and God the Holy Spirit, wants all of Mankind to bask in the Beatific Vision in the end of our time in Heaven. All we need to do is to follow His way, through Jesus.

The Three Wise Men of the Gospel of Saint Matthew were searching. They were searching for that… something. They were hard-wired with that antenna. Although they were not Israelites, they knew of those prophecies about a coming Messiah, a King to lead Israel and the gentiles to a new kingdom of peace, righteousness and truth.

Once they had found Jesus, Joseph and Mary, they had found that… something. The Holy Family. They left gifts fit for a king but also fit for a sacrifice. And they were changed.

Indeed, after the evil King Harod learned of the quest of the Wise Men for the newborn King of the Jews; after he played them for fools in his aim, wink-wink nudge-nudge, to “do him homage” (Matt 2:8); the Wise Men changed completely. In fact, they were warned in a dream to not return to the conniving King Herod, in fact “they departed for their country by another way” (Matt. 2:12).

As Venerable Cardinal Fulton Sheen has said of the return of the Wise Men by another route: “Of course they did; for no one comes to Christ and goes back the same way he came!” And so must we, like the Wise Men always searching, now go away differently, after our encounter with the Savior Jesus Christ, born of the Virgin Mary. Once found, once seen, one can only but look up.

Share

Leave a comment