Bless me, brothers and sisters, for I have sinned: I’ve been a whiner.

Not about fibromyalgia per se, mind you. That would be insulting to chronic disease sufferers everywhere. I have good health insurance. I have a treatment plan which keeps me functioning well most days, although my current trifecta of medication offers up some moderately unpleasant side effects. My limb and joint pain are usually manageable throughout the day. It gets worse if I sit too long, or if the weather changes. Stabbing pain in my left shoulder wakes me up once or twice in the early morning hours, so I stumble into the bathroom to apply gobs of Voltaren (a topical NSAID) to my shoulders and hands. If I can’t fall asleep, I go downstairs to read or watch TV.

No, inasmuch as I’ve been stuck with this crappy chronic disease, I’ve been truly blessed with treatment that kinda works, and a loving wife, family, friends, and God for support.

This is my third chronic autoimmune disease during my 51-to-61 midlife. I surely hope that this is all that comprises my “crisis.” I just do what I need to do, and I accept it, hard as it is at times, since Jesus has this with me.

I’m not whining about this. I’m trying to offer it up! Many folks have fibromyalgia far worse than mine, and I pray intently for them. My heart goes out to all who are sick and tired and worried and afraid, who are still trying to figure out how to live with the constant pain and/or horrible treatment side effects, for no reason other than your stupid immune system doesn’t like you anymore.

What I’m asking forgiveness for is my whining about… a diet. The Carnivore Diet. Web MD has a good description of the basics and the physiology behind it, for weight loss and for reducing inflammation. It has several manifestations, which have been reported to help several other autoimmune disease sufferers including Mikhaila Fuller (née Peterson, aka Jordan Peterson’s daughter), who suffered intense, disabling chronic disease for all her youth and young adulthood. She tells her gripping story about The Lion Diet, which has helped her immensely.

(Photography: Jelle, with CC BY 2.0 license)

The Carnivore Diet is just what it sounds like: what you’d eat if you were a lion, pretty much. Gone are all grains, vegetables, fruits, nuts, legumes, potatoes… anything that’s not animal-based. Honey is bee barf, that doesn’t count as an animal product. Alcohol, processed sugars, any kind of carbohydrate: nope.

Truth be told: now at two-and-a-half months in and counting, I’m turning into a big baby about this diet, and for this I apologize. (Does it work? I’ll get to that. Let me whine first.) My persistent pokes about no bread or beans or brie or booze are testing my amazingly patient wife to no end. I’m a food person (who isn’t?), with a massive sweet tooth and healthy respect for a chewy Zinfandel. I love to cook with and consume a huge amount of what’s been eliminated with this elimination diet. I still cook “normal” food for my wife and son, flooding their bodies with sumptuous meals that could well make my muscles scream. I will instead eat grilled meat or planked fish (unseasoned except for salt), or some shrimp and scallops sautéed in butter and duck fat, sprinkled liberally with parmesan, maybe with a fried egg on top. Sounds delicious, until you realize that’s all you can ever eat.

Much more deceitful (heaven forgive me): the cheating. After the first two weeks of strict carnivore, sticking to water, beef, pork, chicken, seafood, hard cheese, and lots of eggs, I snuck a few shots of bourbon. Didn’t really notice anything terribly off the next day, so that, and coffee, have been my go-to plant products for the most part. Coffee is in fact a controversial component of the carnivore diet: about half of the carnivore “experts” I’ve read say this plant product is actually OK for carnivores, and better yet, is a great vector for increasing fat uptake in the form of butter. Hot buttered coffee, with a splash of Himalayan salt, is a true treat.

And then there’s the upcoming Thanksgiving feast we’ll celebrate in Texas. I already feel triumphant in the foreknowledge that I’ll be cheating on my diet during at least a third of Thanksgiving week. Sorry, I love my wife too much to not delight in her amazing pumpkin and pecan pies.

This is why I’m whining. And yet, the diet has performed one miracle for me: it’s helped me to eliminate one of the three awful drugs that I take to keep fibromyalgia in check. I no longer have to take prednisone, the steroid which was making recent life bearable and which also had saved me from polymyalgia rheumatica four years ago, even as it ravaged my left hip to the point that it needed replacement (at the ripe old age of 56). And, on Carnivore I’ve lost the 25 pounds I gained due to drug side-effects. The carnivore diet ironically emphasizes fat and protein, but with no carbs. I lost 5 pounds per week until I got to my nominal BMI weight, and I’m holding there. Miraculous.

And yet, I’m still whining.

Whining brings me, pun intended, to one of my current forbidden favorites: wine. If I could be anywhere right now, I’d rather be with my loved ones, strolling around the delicious California Wine Country, sipping and swishing and soaking in all those glorious sulfites with some fresh San Francisco sourdough, a soft stinky cheese, cured salami and a Ghirardelli chocolate bar. Soon enough I’ll be on the emotional straight and narrow, suffering a redemptive penance... but for now, please forgive me my Zins.

If I survive the course of this chronic disease, if I pull out the other side one day as a medication-free survivor – a jug of red wine in one hand and a croque monsieur in the other – I’ll be so grateful to the Good Lord. Well, I already am, for He is providing me with the strength to fight my cravings for most of my culinary demons, so I can offer up prayers and sacrifice for those who’ve got far worse ailments to deal with.

(Photography: Lachlan Hardy, with CC BY 2.0 license)