Pomalom’s Ponderings

Pomalom’s Ponderings

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Hunter and Nancy Paalman's avatar
Hunter and Nancy Paalman
1d

Your Dad and I remember a story you wrote in High School about China Town that was so very good! We have always encouraged you to write and glad you still do. We keep up with your

writings as best we can. Also we are proud of you for being "published" !

Love, Mom

school

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1 reply by Mark Paalman
Suzy Paalman's avatar
Suzy Paalman
4d

Congratulations!! Maybe I’m biased, but I love reading your reflections and stories. You add to the glory of God and to thoughtfulness in the world. Keep it up!

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1 reply by Mark Paalman
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