This version originally published in the Summer 2026 issue of Relief: A Journal of Art and Faith

Your life comprises the following: Eat. Clean. Dress. Compose.

Repeat.

Sleep has been optional for so long that it’s not worth listing. You sleep better while drunk, so sometimes, if you compose while drunk, you get a chance to nod. Your custom studio chair reclines automatically when it senses muscle tone gone limp.

Add your frequent medicaments – prescribed or not – and then you’ve got the perfect recipe for success. Or brilliance. Both, as long as “the balance of your mind’s creative threshold is cumulative.” (It’s what Guru said.)

It will all be worth it – or so they said. This is THE seminal picture, THE blockbuster of a generation – or so they promised. Working title: “Liminal Memories.” Writer-Director: top shelf. Actors: A-list. Artistic team: sublime. Genre: sci-fi fantasy. Musical score: yours.

They called you in midway through post-production after they’d sacked the first two composers. Your work on top studio feature films made them kick themselves. Why hadn’t they asked you sooner? (Answer: You don’t come cheap.)

Deadlines dance, advance. Three miles away, Prima Donna Writer-Director concocts her retakes and overdubs, choreographs bold arguments with the co-writer and cinematographer. The scent of success at all costs pervades their editing room, diffuses across those three short miles, assails you in your private retreat through a stream of texts and chats.

And so you sit, before your digital audio workstation, baby grand and synthesizer and electronic drums crammed against the back wall beneath a dusty Crucifix from when your studio was the nursery. A Stratocaster lies stunned on the floor, its vintage amp weeping a soft monotonic dirge in harmonic dissonance with the buzzing fluorescent lights. The latest vodka-with-essence you poured has spilled next to the control board. You type, backspace. Leap with excitement. Cringe with disgust. And spin in your custom muscle-tone-sensing studio chair, begging for the notes to come.

Voice mail pings. You check: Evelyn. She’ll be asking about your next support payment. Delete.

Delete!

You delete the twelve final measures you’d marked earlier as “SUCKS.” You smile in proud disbelief as twelve new measures flow from your fingers for the recurring theme to the rising action of the story arc with which you’ve struggled for over a week, because Prima Donna Writer-Director decided to gut the exposition and break the action up into multiple peaks and valleys, with references to expository details through remembrance flashbacks for each of the protagonists.

Such a change this late in production was unheard of. Kubrick, maybe.

“It goes with the title!” she shrilled.

“Completely outrageous!” you replied (striving against an expletive rant, since you’re trying to clean up your act for the custody battle).

The custody battle!

Bolt upright you rise and, tripping over the Stratocaster lying stunned on the floor, you recover your balance and lunge toward the studio door.

Locked!

You struggle, curse, slam your hand against the soundproof construction, check your pockets. Find the keys. Open. Run.

The one car you salvaged from the divorce awaits on your driveway. Remote start has the Italian engineering at a soft purr just as you arrive. And you’re off, running, running late.

As you approach the Circuit Court building through traffic, you notice the gentle throb of your phone against your thigh. You dig out the phone, thumb it open, read Evelyn’s jab:

Too late, toots! Three’s a charm!

Red light says stop.

Hands at 10 and 2 slam on the softest black Italian leather steering wheel available in this model for that price.

On the edge of emotion you foam, fume.

Green light says go.

Traffic honks, staccato and off key.

And just then you realize that the final bars you wrote for the rising action theme won’t work with the rest of the movie score. They are way too staccato. And off key.

You look at Evelyn’s text once again.

Delete.

Liminal memories have failed you.

Now “Liminal Memories” calls you back.

Our faith must be external to ourselves.

-Mark H. Paalman

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