Here begins the third year of an annual set of reflections on the Advent Sunday readings. Previous years’ work can be found in the archives of Pomalom’s Ponderings . Always free to read. Bible readings for the First Sunday of Advent:



Isaiah 63:16b-17, 19b; 64:2-7

Psalm 80:2-3, 15-16, 18-19

1 Corinthians 1:3-9

Mark 13:33-37

An arrival is imminent. That’s what Advent means: from advenire in Latin: to come; adventus: arrival (or coming). The coming of our Savior is nigh!

In the Gospel reading for the First Sunday of Advent this year, Jesus tells his disciples:

Take heed, watch and pray; for you do not know when the time will come. —Mark 13:33

The context for this quote from Mark’s Gospel is the prophecy by Jesus to his apostles that not only would the Jewish Temple be destroyed in their lifetime, but further sacrilege and persecution would ensue, including their own deaths and martyrdoms. I understand His meaning for me as more eschatological, concerning not just my own inevitable death and particular judgement, but the Final Judgement, when Jesus returns for us all.

But where will I be then? Will I be scattered, not only geographically but spiritually? Will I have lost my way through a lack of focus on being Christlike? Will I have forsaken the Narrow Path, just as fall leaves fluttering every which way?

Isaiah reflects on the dire consequences of our sin:

Behold, thou wast angry, and we sinned;

in our sins we have been a long time, and shall we be saved?

We have all become like one who is unclean,

and all our righteous deeds are like a polluted garment.

We all fade like a leaf,

and our iniquities, like the wind, take us away. —Isaiah 64:5-6

The consequences of scattering ourselves through a sinful world and losing sight of Jesus Christ are grim. And yet, Saint Paul, in all his optimism for the flock, reminds us of the grace of God with which we have been blessed, from our baptism and our participation in the Body of Christ. We are all called to be saints. The spiritual gifts we have received can sustain us, as we work to gather ourselves, find the right path, and prepare for the Lord to arrive once again,…

… who will sustain you to the end, guiltless in the day of our Lord Jesus Christ.

God is faithful, by whom you were called into the fellowship of his Son,

Jesus Christ our Lord. —1 Corinthians 1:8-9

Paul’s optimism should sustain us. Today’s lovely Psalm 80 excerpt is also a prayerful comfort, heralding a loving God, the Shepherd of Israel, who will never forget His flock:

Give ear, O Shepherd of Israel,

thou who leadest Joseph like a flock!

Thou who art enthroned upon the cherubim, shine forth

before E′phraim and Benjamin and Manas′seh!

Stir up thy might,

and come to save us! —Psalm 80:2-3

It’s perfectly fine to “get into the Christmas spirit” during Advent, even though the Christmas Season doesn’t officially start – really – until the Vigil Mass on December 24th. But, while the joy and excitement of the Advent Season often derives from anticipation of material and sensual gain – decorations, gifts, food, music – the Reason for the Season can’t be allowed to escape us. It’s a gathering for Christ’s Mass. We are to celebrate the birth of the Messiah, Savior of the World. Let’s be present for that, not scattered willy nilly on the autumn-into-winter pathways of our lives.

Share

Leave a comment