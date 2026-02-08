Photography by Lydia Gulinkina on Unsplash

Seeing the sun, the moon and the stars, I said to myself,

“Who could be the Master of these beautiful things?”

I felt a great desire to see Him, to know Him and to pay Him homage. St. Josephine Bakhita

The blessed light! Saint Josephine draws our attention to light: the sun, the moon, the stars. And it is the master of these things, the Triune God, who offers these beauties for us to behold. Whether you witness the deep orange sun break through clouds on the edge of a brilliant sunset; or appreciate a rare Full Snow Moon in February (a blue moon only 11 years hence), or marvel at the Milky Way as a bespeckled swath across a cloudless midnight sky: our Lord God not only created it all, but He gave us these and more. Lights of promise and joy and love are his gift to us Christians, by which He reveals how we ourselves can, and must, shine out to the world.

As Christians, our charge is to be the Light of the World, because

A city set on a mountain cannot be hidden.

Nor do they light a lamp and then put it under a bushel basket; it is set on a lampstand, where it gives light to all in the house.

Just so, your light must shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your heavenly Father. Matthew 5:14-16

The light we receive from God, the light of love and forgiveness, is also something we as Christians are to transmit. Not only is it our duty, but it is also our salvation and protection.

Is it not sharing your bread with the hungry, bringing the afflicted and the homeless into your house;

Clothing the naked when you see them, and not turning your back on your own flesh?

Then your light shall break forth like the dawn, and your wound shall quickly be healed;

Your vindication shall go before you, and the glory of the LORD shall be your rear guard. Isaiah 58:7-8

The symbolism of being light through the darkness is one of the clearest and most profound of Christian allegories. So much so, that it behooves us to perceive these truths, even through our secular culture. And, when you find them, you should point them out as a sign of God’s handiwork. God does work in mysterious ways.

Which is where I segue to a recent epiphany I had. You might believe that it’s a psychedelic flashback (which it isn’t). But if you think about it, there are words that resonate Christ, although packaged within songs which normally we’d not consider for a moment as… Christian. I do confess that not listening to the lyrics is how I manage through a lot of great rock hits which have musicality that trumps what you might call lyrics that are raunchy at best.

There are, however, brilliant crossover gems from the secular music world that even approach the mystical. Indeed, my epiphany regarded the austere relevance to this weekend’s readings (5th Sunday in Ordinary Time; Cycle A) of the Led Zeppelin song “In the Light.”

After a mysterious, atonal ascending synthesizer opening, the lyrics open thus:

And if you feel that you can't go on

And your will's sinkin' low

Just believe, and you can't go wrong

In the light you will find the road Led Zeppelin, “In the Light”*

*John Paul Jones, Jimmy Page, and Robert Plant; © Succubus Music Ltd., Sparrow Song, Sons Of Einion Publishing, Cap Three Ltd, Flames Of Albion Music, Inc.

For all of their grind and groan as sung by Robert Plant, the full lyrics of “In the Light” are really quite salvific, or can at least be interpreted in a heartfelt, faithful way. On a backdrop of some of Led Zeppelin’s most psychedelic chord progressions and punctuated rhythms, Robert Plant sings of sharing the load with someone who is hopelessly lost and out in the cold.

I just want to show you what a clear view

It is from every bend in the road

[…]

As you would for me, oh, I would share your load

Let me share your load

Ooh, let me share, share your load Led Zeppelin, “In the Light”*

*John Paul Jones, Jimmy Page, and Robert Plant; © Succubus Music Ltd., Sparrow Song, Sons Of Einion Publishing, Cap Three Ltd, Flames Of Albion Music, Inc.

Jesus Himself wishes to illuminate our paths, especially as they twist and turn with difficulties and despair. And He will share our burdens, if we only believe that He can, that He is with us.

This song also reminds me to do unto others, especially in times of strife. Being there to help carry the burden for others is one of our most sincere and loving acts as a Christian. If discerning this truth within a Led Zeppelin song, of all places, could draw even one more soul into the light, then that’s enough for me.

