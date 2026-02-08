Pomalom’s Ponderings

Pomalom’s Ponderings

Nevena Pascaleva
Feb 9

Isn't it interesting how God's light doesn't need your eyes to manifest? The first time I 'saw' it, my eyes were closed and I was in a completely dark room. And the light was everywhere....

Suzy Paalman
Feb 8

Love that song! I was also noticing that “Trampled Under Foot” is a LZ song title that comes up in today’s Gospel. (It’s what happens to salt that has los its taste.)

