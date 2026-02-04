Photography: “I Have Hidden My Word in Your Heart”/Mark H. Paalman/ CC BY 2.0

Standing is the very way I want to be of late, after so many slip-slop attempts at digging out my daughter’s car, Sophie, the Honda Civic. She’s been my ride, Sophie, ever since my oldest daughter cast fate into the wind and moved to Europe to seek higher education in grad school. Her successful aim is my independent transportation.

But with the nasty snow-into-ice storm we suffered in Maryland ten days ago (or more?), Sophie was plowed in, chilly and almost forgotten, on the curb of our lane. Our other two cars, a minivan and an Outback, could traverse the glazed conditions fairly well. But Sophie? It wasn’t even worth trying to dig her out.

So I … survived, car-less, while my son and wife drove off to their appointed rounds*, work and high school, respectively. Meanwhile, I stayed home, dutifully feeding the fireplace stove insert — yessss, we live in a state in which fireplace burning has not yet been outlawed — in order to lavish warmth upon myself and Bella, the cat, 16 and going on 5, or 17, depending on the temperature and whether or not I’ve remembered to empty her litter box. Imagine which one makes her feisty.

Being a stay-at-home worker/husband/dad has its rewards. Don’t get me wrong! But when things are glazed over, and walking even to the mailbox — hah, if even there is any delivery in such conditions, whatever happened to “ *Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds,” I can’t recall the last time we received mail two days in a row — becomes a question of whether you want to risk, at this age, ending up in a body cast for the next several months from the deathly fall you’re bound to take.

So instead, I trudge, from our walk-out basement to the woodpile, to lift off the forest green tarp and grab yet more armfuls of red and white oak, as I eat away steadily at the squirrel condominium that’s become condemned property, o what a foul landlord I am.

The acorns and nesting material and feces, do they make me feel a tad guilty for ruining some other mammalian cousin’s day?

Well, I get to sit in a warm family room, cat on my lap, working on my laptop only as long as I can keep my eyes open, as the sleepy cat’s alpha waves pervade my cranium and draw me into blissful sleep, where all I dream about is the fact that I’m still standing.

This free-form, unedited (well, only a teeny tiny bit), not-really-stream-of-consciousness block of 427 words was an experiment, of sorts. This was what was on my mind, right now. Cabin Fever? Perhaps. I proudly note that I neither took the Lord’s name in vain nor invoked Our Savior in prayer. I need to work on the latter. Although, the title of the opening photograph is biblical (Psalm 119:11).

Photography: “You Can’t Imagine How Hard it Was to Dig Out This Tiny Car from the Ice!”/Mark H. Paalman/ CC BY 2.0

