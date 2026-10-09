I’m writing this post on the fly, using my iPhone, while sitting in a coffee shop. It’s just past 8 AM in Central Maryland on October 9th. I am keeping busy in-between laboratory tests: first a routine (for me) CT scan; next, blood work. Which means I’m also fasting, subsisting on hot coffee alone until after 11 AM.

The sun is trying to burn through some low fog. The rich sunrise hues are gone now, but you can start seeing tiny hints of them in the trees and shrubs all about town. Just hints, though. The perennial intensity of fall colors, and the concomitant toil of blowing and raking and bagging, are still weeks away.

Yet, earlier this morning in my backyard, still cloaked by a canopy of green trees allowing through only faint sunrise beams, lay a solitary bright red sweet gum leaf on a decaying log.

I was storing firewood at the time, my gaze dashing from one fresh-cut log to another, as I assembled the wood pile puzzle. Glancing at an old rotting log — clearly not suitable for stacking — there it was: a five-pointed red starfish of a leaf, clinging to some type of white bracket fungus that looked like a seashell.

There, I thought, it’s really beginning. Autumn.

Photography: “Hints”/Mark H. Paalman/CC BY-SA 4.0

And then, on came a rush of thoughts lingering with my own autumn: the sore back, the blood pressure and cholesterol, the retirement planning. Insomnia. Afternoon naps.

And right now: increasingly sore thumbs, trying to write this down on my phone. (Voice to text is only just so good.)

More than a smattering of red leaves are accumulating on my decomposing log of a self, drawing attention to the end game.

Hey, it’s part of life. I’m good with that. God made me to be born, live, and die. Hopefully, with dignity, and hopefully following the path of His son.

So just a few minutes ago, when I read my morning saint quote, it came full circle:

“God sees every one of us; He creates every soul, He lodges it in the body, one by one, for a purpose. … As Christ has His work, we too have ours; as He rejoiced to do His work, we must rejoice in ours also.” —St. John Henry Newman

Certainly, we have our autumnal states through which we live — indeed, suffer at times, often terribly. But the full story arc of our lives is far more than its ending, far richer than a path of growth and decay. Far more than dead leaves on a rotten log.

We have purpose. God wills it.

This is something that we cannot ignore or belittle. Ever.

Somehow, as I read back through this — my thumbs cramping, my coffee now cold— I feel that it sounded much more interesting in my head than it looks on screen. Another fall leaf, I guess.

But there. I’ve written it, with purpose.

Photography: “The Big Bean (TM), Annapolis, MD”/Mark. H. Paalman/CC BY-SA 4.0

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