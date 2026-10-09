Pomalom’s Ponderings

Pomalom’s Ponderings

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Suzy Paalman's avatar
Suzy Paalman
1d

Poignant and uplifting, while capturing the stink of old age. Nice reflection, thanks!

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1 reply by Mark Paalman
Deborah Paalman's avatar
Deborah Paalman
16h

Hi bro. I read it too. I like the imagery of Fall.

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