He Was Born to Die
Reflection: So that All May Live in Eternal Glory
Photography: “We Three Kings”/Mark H. Paalman/CC BY 2.0
But she was greatly troubled at what was said and pondered what sort of greeting this might be. Then the angel said to her, “Do not be afraid, Mary, for you have found favor with God.
Behold, you will conceive in your womb and bear a son, and you shall name him Jesus.
He will be great and will be called Son of the Most High, and the Lord God will give him the throne of David his father,
and he will rule over the house of Jacob forever, and of his kingdom there will be no end.”
-Luke 1:29-33
When Jesus was born in Bethlehem of Judea, in the days of King Herod, behold, magi from the east arrived in Jerusalem,
saying, “Where is the newborn king of the Jews? We saw his star at its rising and have come to do him homage.”
When King Herod heard this, he was greatly troubled, and all Jerusalem with him.
-Matthew 2:1-3
Photography: “Silent Night”/Mark H. Paalman/CC BY 2.0
While they were there, the time came for her to have her child, and she gave birth to her firstborn son.
She wrapped him in swaddling clothes and laid him in a manger, because there was no room for them in the inn.
-Luke 2:6-7
When Jesus had taken the wine, he said, “It is finished.” And bowing his head, he handed over the spirit.
They took the body of Jesus and bound it with burial cloths along with the spices, according to the Jewish burial custom.
Now in the place where he had been crucified there was a garden, and in the garden a new tomb, in which no one had yet been buried.
So they laid Jesus there because of the Jewish preparation day; for the tomb was close by.
-John 19:30, 40-42
Photography: “Angels We Have Heard on High”/Mark H. Paalman/CC BY 2.0
When the angels went away from them to heaven, the shepherds said to one another, “Let us go, then, to Bethlehem to see this thing that has taken place, which the Lord has made known to us.”
So they went in haste and found Mary and Joseph, and the infant lying in the manger.
When they saw this, they made known the message that had been told them about this child.
All who heard it were amazed by what had been told them by the shepherds.
-Luke 2:15-18
Jesus said to her, “Woman, why are you weeping? Whom are you looking for?” She thought it was the gardener and said to him, “Sir, if you carried him away, tell me where you laid him, and I will take him.”
Jesus said to her, “Mary!” She turned and said to him in Hebrew, “Rabbouni,”*which means Teacher.
Jesus said to her, “Stop holding on to me,* for I have not yet ascended to the Father. But go to my brothers and tell them, ‘I am going to my Father and your Father, to my God and your God.’”
Mary of Magdala went and announced to the disciples, “I have seen the Lord,” and what he told her.
-John 20:15-18
Merry Christmas, Alleluia, Alleluia! May the Christmas Miracle enrich your lives and those of your loved ones.
Photography: “Holy Family”/Mark H. Paalman/CC BY 2.0
So beautiful! Thank you for the awesome juxtaposition of the prophecies and the fulfillment. Glory be to God and Happy Christmas!