Pomalom’s Ponderings

Pomalom’s Ponderings

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Suzy Paalman's avatar
Suzy Paalman
21h

So beautiful! Thank you for the awesome juxtaposition of the prophecies and the fulfillment. Glory be to God and Happy Christmas!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Mark Paalman
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Mark H. Paalman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture