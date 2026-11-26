Photography: “Worthy Is the Lamb Who Was Slain”/Mark H. Paalman/ CC BY-SA 4.0

I love the Universal Church, the Catholic Church. Attending Holy Mass around the globe is a blessing, and I’ve discussed it before here.

This time, we attended Thanksgiving Day morning mass at All Saints Roman Catholic Church in Taylorsville, Kentucky (from where all accompanying photographs were taken). It’s a beautiful little church, a humble gathering of faith, with its typical daily mass featuring Latin chant as well as many veiled, likely home-schooling mothers herding many well-behaved, likely home-schooled children.

On this Thanksgiving morning, however, the vibe was more of the typical Novus Ordo, with familiar songs and the Mass parts sung in English. Which is also fine.

The warm if small nave was a harbor from a literal storm for my wife, my college-student son, and me as we scuttled inside and out of the cold rain and wind. Once Mass began, Fr. Quan Nguyen opened with Thanksgiving greetings for all of us, and he reprised this theme full-bore with his homily: “On this day, we should be giving thanks to God for our blessings of health, for our families, for our country, for our nation. Our world.”

Rightly so. However, he also continued (allow me to paraphrase): “We should also give thanks if we are suffering. If we are poor, we could give thanks because Jesus was poor and we are sharing in his life. If we are suffering with health, we are sharing with the suffering of Jesus on the cross. If a wife has lost her husband, she could give thanks that she can share in the suffering of Jesus Christ, that she is being brought closer to the mercy of God.”

This seems a hard lesson, and it was for me at first. But it makes sense. Just as “private sin” is really a sin against all Christians through our common sharing in the Body of Christ, “private suffering” is spread throughout Christendom — as we feel grief when we hear a tragic car accident or a terrorist attack or a deadly natural disaster somewhere in the world. The closure of a business, or a friend’s loss of a job. These all can resonate in us with compassionate and sympathetic sadness.

But if we are indeed one body in Christ, then aren’t the joys of some — shaken, packed down, and flowing over — also shared with those suffering within that same body?

Prayer is a powerful balm for salvation, whether we feel it immediately or not. Being able to tap into that healing mystery is a grace we receive every time we participate in Holy Eucharist, every time we unite in common prayer. Perhaps we can feel, or even just imagine, prayers of thanksgiving flowing out, like life-giving water through the vine and its branches, and reaching to the wounded, the weary, the suffering.

This Thanksgiving, consider meditating on a recent trauma or loss; if not your own, then someone else’s. Give thanks that you can share with them not only their pain, but the healing love of Christ, through your own love of Jesus.

Have a truely blessed Thanksgiving, everyone!

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