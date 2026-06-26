Pomalom’s Ponderings

Pomalom’s Ponderings

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Suzy Paalman's avatar
Suzy Paalman
Jun 26

“To God, the reasons are clear.” This hit me hard-thank you for saying it so bluntly. Whatever I’m going through, it is for good reason, whether I see it or not. Beautiful and consoling. May God bless you, me, and our world with healing.

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