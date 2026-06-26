The perfection of Hope lies not in achieving what it hopes for but embracing its standard.

-St. Thomas Aquinas

Suffering sucks. No thanks to you, Adam and Eve! I would much rather be without fibromyalgia. That said, I can choose to deal with a chronic pain disease differently. Two ways in the spiritual space are thus:

(1) I could bemoan my predicament and pray endlessly for release from my suffering, for the mercy of an inscrutable, all-powerful God whom I must please to gain healing;

or

(2) I could muster through, but proactively seek additional help, by offering up my suffering as a sacrifice for The One who sacrificed for us, and then working to better myself as God sees fit.

These two examples have corollaries in the secular and material:

(1’) I could bemoan my predicament and wait on my doctor’s next word, passively reacting to the whims of this syndrome that’s caused my suffering;

or

(2’) I could muster through, but proactively seek additional help (e.g. research on diets, supplements, lifestyle changes, yoga), especially if I feel that I’m not getting the care I need from standard medicine. (cf. Paalman, 2020)

If you are already the member of a chronic pain/illness patient resource community, then you’re on the right track for either (2) or (2’). On these websites and Facebook pages, once you get past the heart-wrenching, perfectly understandable, but sometimes tedious “pity party” posts, much can be gained from knowledgeable and brave fellow patients who have already done much of the research and experimentation themselves, and who wish to share their wisdom with you.

But what undergirds that will to muster through the chronic illness slog proactively and not simply go limp as the victim? I argue that it is Faith and Hope.

For Christians, Faith and Hope are inextricably linked as two of the three Theological Virtues: Faith, Hope and Love. But please allow me to step away from the theological for just a moment and to secularize our first two Theological Virtues.

For a material thing such as disease, my best understanding is that Faith and Hope work in this way:

Faith is that which we have in our doctors, caregivers and the collective medical profession. We believe the tools for our ultimate healing are available.

Hope follows as an action. We act as if what we believe with our Faith will indeed come to pass. We act like we can achieve wellness.

Mind you, this type of Hope is not some weak, passive, reactive state. Not allowed are the following: “I hope my symptoms go away” or even “I hope my physician puts me on a different drug, I can’t bear the side effects I have now.” These are about as useful as “I hope I win the lottery.” Instead, we must actively align our lives toward Hope.

Rather than passively wish for a miracle cure, or fume because we feel that our doctor isn’t helping, we can actively evaluate our situation, respectfully question our doctors, and cooperate with them to reach a degree of wellness. If one doctor doesn’t seem to work out, we can usually seek another opinion. We can embrace our belief that wellness in some form is there for the taking, even if it’s just out of reach for now. That fundamental act of embracing belief — our Faith — becomes the energy to fuel our active Hope.

St. Thomas Aquinas wrote: “The perfection of Hope lies not in achieving what it hopes for but embracing its standard.” That “standard” is the knowledge, through Faith, that we can: We can achieve wellness. Our slog through chronic pain or disease may be long and hard, with good days and bad weeks. So, Kind Reader, I celebrate and encourage you in your Faith - your belief in the medical profession and the promise of wellness. Through that, I praise your Hope — your actions, rightly aimed, in accordance with attaining wellness.

Hope reaches for things not quite at hand. But our hopeful hand is actively reaching, extended toward a goal which we believe, through Faith, we can realize. Yes, true Hope will take courage. Let that courage feed into the fuel of your Faith and support your engaged and active Hope!

Now, taking Faith and Hope back from the soil of the secular to the sunshine of the Sacred is — I deeply believe — crucial to the final steps of true healing. And note that “healing” can mean many things. Even the stage IV cancer patient will heal, as her soul passes from her suffering body to her eternal rest, eyes focused in Faith on a loving God and in the Hope of Eternal Salvation.

Grounding Faith in God and Hope in Salvation was crucial for me, and has been for countless others I know who have given up their suffering to Jesus and attained an inner peace and confidence.

Mind you: this is not easy. The Sacred is no quick fix: it is a path, with turns and stumbles. There is no ATM god, no bargaining for health with a god of material deliverance. But the All-knowing, All-powerful God of the Trinity has a beautiful plan for all of us, even those suffering chronic illness for no clear reason.

To God, the reasons are clear. All He asks is that you believe in Him, have Faith, and Hope confidently for that help from Him to shoulder your burden.

And that help will come. Be vigilant: perhaps it may not arrive in quite the way you envisioned. But it shall. And when it does, you will experience healing, and through that, you will shine forth as a testament to Our Savior’s Grace.

This Reflection was originally published on Substack in October 2024, when I had barely a dozen subscribers.

My chronic illness is still here in June 2026, but in a much better place. That said, I felt this post needed to be dusted off and shared again.

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