“Darn!” gripes Karen, tossing the newspaper on the carpet. Curling chilly legs beneath a thick afghan on the couch, she sips lukewarm cocoa from a mug, then sets it down on the wooden coffee table. She grinds her teeth, grumbling.

“What did you groan?” asks Curt, turning toward her, feet crossed on their dad’s reclining chair.

“I didn’t groan. Grouse, maybe.” Karen shakes her head. “Words mean something, Curt.”

In one move, Curt retracts the recliner, reaches down, rakes up the paper, reclines again, and reveals the puzzle. He ruminates. “Let’s see now…”

“Hey, I’m not done with that! Give it back—”

“Wow, never get in-between a girl and her crossword!” he teases.

“No, stop,” she pleads, “I must figure it out!”

He doesn’t stop. “There’s only one left… seven letters… ‘Assault.’ Second letter an A.”

“Give it back, or I’ll punch you!”

“Aha,” he cries, “that’s it! Battery!”

Photo by Jeremy Bishop on Unsplash

Share

Leave a comment