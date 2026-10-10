I’m bumping up against a deep irritation these days.

I write copious amounts of short fiction and flash fiction, and a little poetry, which I’m trying to get published in respectable literary journals. And I’ve had some success.

But most prominent literary journals are now stating in their submission guidelines that they are only considering unpublished work, which makes sense… but the meaning of “unpublished” has expanded.

Nowadays, my work must not have been published previously, either in another literary journal (makes sense), but also it can’t have appeared online in any form, on any platform, including social media.

Think about that for a minute.

Writers want to be read. Gain feedback. Edit. Perfect their craft. Spread the love.

Writers often share their work on Facebook or X or Substack or any number of platforms, seeking feedback from readers. Some readers provide great insights. (Thank you, kind readers!)

With these draconian demands of literary journals, writers are being squeezed.

You want feedback? You’ve gotta use the amazing 20th century technology of email to send your work to friends and family, who might not be able to give you truly unbiased, honest feedback. (“Oh, yeah, Mark, that was soooooooo good!”)

If you’re lucky, you might find a writer’s guild to join. I did (Catholic Writer’s Guild), and it’s been a blessing. But as with anything, participation opportunities wax and wane in any organization of that type.

So now, I’m faced with a quandary: I love posting fiction on Pomalom’s Ponderings alongside of my reflections on life, faith, and writing. Just wondering how long I can keep posting my new fiction. In fact, it’s been ages since I’ve put up any new fiction. For this reason.

Arrrrgh.

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