Pomalom’s Ponderings

Pomalom’s Ponderings

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Tony Devlin's avatar
Tony Devlin
1h

You should consider a definitional change. I post drafts on Substack and Facebook for friends and readers to enjoy for free. I edit those drafts before publication. The finished content has not appeared on any social media site. Even if the edits are light, the finished product is distinctly different than the draft.

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Antonio Castellaneta's avatar
Antonio Castellaneta
2h

Mark, I can understand your frustration. It seems strange that sharing a story with a handful of readers on Substack can close the door to publishing it in a literary journal. Feedback is part of growing as a writer, after all. I wonder whether these journals realize how much good writing they might be missing because of this rule.

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