Pomalom’s Ponderings

Pomalom’s Ponderings

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Suzy Paalman's avatar
Suzy Paalman
May 21

The encyclical will be interesting for sure. Thanks for highlighting it!

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1 reply by Mark Paalman
Maria Palma Smith's avatar
Maria Palma Smith
7d

Great article - thanks! This is especially helpful: "The Catholic method here is the one Christ gave us: judge by the fruits. If using AI is helping you know and live the faith more deeply — use it. If it is making you distracted, dependent, or shallow — stop. That standard applies to AI, and to every technology you have ever encountered." Amen!

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