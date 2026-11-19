©2026 Erin Lewis

Some stories are not for the faint of heart. Up in Flames is one of those, and for all the right reasons.

In the novel Up in Flames (available on Amazon 8 December 2026), Author Erin Lewis has extended the literary universe from her suspenseful Chalice series, setting Father Dallas Malone in a crime thriller rich with harsh atmosphere and nonstop action. It is also a tale of struggle, faith and redemption, filled as much with brutal sin as it is with Christian values and hope.

“A priest, a seminarian, a prostitute, and a drug kingpin’s watchman walk into a bar,…” Sounds improbable, right? The main characters are certainly distinctive and diverse. Lewis is able to portray realistically the challenges of the priesthood while also conveying the hardships of people deep in society’s soft white underbelly. And she nails it: Lewis doesn’t sugar coat her characters, nor has she created unsympathetic sociopaths. They are, in a word, complex.

Father Dallas, who is seeking closure concerning the mysterious disappearance and death of his mother, is drawn into the crime-ridden underworld of 2010 Boise, Idaho. He is accompanied by Seminarian Daniel Harrisford, a friend with his own emotional baggage. They, as well as the people they meet on their odyssey, took root in my mind quickly and grew, as Lewis drops hints about their complicated pasts while painting an engaging picture of their present. She offers only the slightest hints of their possible futures, which kept me constantly guessing – something I absolutely love in a crime thriller.

What’s more, the novel is unapologetically Roman Catholic, informed by solid Catechism teaching, Pope Saint John Paul’s Theology of the Body, and an uncanny knowledge of priests and seminarians. During their day jobs, priests often function In Persona Christi – acting in the person of Christ. Yet, they must also deal with the same temptations affecting the average guy. When Daniel spends some tense moments with the wily prostitute Theresa, I could feel his blood boiling with both fear and desire, as he struggles to keep Jesus front and center.

Erin Lewis’s eyes are firmly fixed on Christian virtues, despite the raw and ruthless nature of her story. Indeed, all of her key characters are redeemable, even if they themselves don’t believe it. In a conversation between Seminarian Daniel and Prostitute Theresa, the author works in a discourse on Pope Saint John-Paul II’s Theology of the Body, which focuses on the sacredness of the body and sacrificial love. I did not find it preachy at all, but present as a natural consequence of their discussion. In another example, Dallas, who himself has a dark past, is being held captive. He can both pray for his captors and then plan for an escape, even as escaping would involve fighting his captors. The reader is left to process the dichotomy of his gut instincts toward both survival and salvation.

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I can’t overstate the care with which Lewis portrays the challenges men face in the celibate priesthood. She presents them with realism and tenderness. In this world, temptation is everywhere, resulting in the angst that any God-fearing man, let alone a man of the cloth, might feel when faced with a potentially scandalous situation.

The true sacrifice Catholic priests undertake is evident in this novel. Even the many daily prayers they are committed to pray are referenced. Lewis’s command of the Breviary and other less-common prayers adds to the realism, convincing me that she knows what she means and means what she writes.

Lewis portrays the intense dynamics between her characters well. She presents their subtle actions or brief thoughts, and always just at the right time. This reminds the reader that, despite their hellish environment, there is a Truth that runs through these characters’ broken and brutal lives: the Truth of Real Love, of God’s Love, even though it’s often obscured.

Up in Flames deals with some seriously heavy topics, not the least of which are drug use, fornication, and prostitution. However, Lewis eschews the judgmental, instead relying on showing the effects of these intoxicating sins and how those sinners can become trapped within them. She also explores their reactions when they comprehend that it’s possible to be freed at last from the grip of their weaknesses.

The author is constructing a universe of rich, intriguing characters, and she lets us know this constantly. Lewis will drop tangential hints of past character developments in the middle of a conversation, breadcrumbs tantalizing the reader for more insight. Doubtless, these breadcrumbs will be reconciled in Lewis’s additional novels of the Boise crime ’verse, which I’m told are in preparation.

Lewis’s writing craft and attention to detail throughout the novel are evident. Even the epigraphs of each chapter comprise quotes from a who’s who of saints, religious, and thinkers, each with a concise sermon for the action which follows.

A word or two about Up in Flames from the author:

If you like stories featuring fast-paced thrillers, flawed but virtuous heroes, despicable villains, chances at redemption, questionable or morally grey characters, friendships, themes of motherhood and human dignity, and a dash of romance, this might be a story for you. Due to some content and situations, I do not advise this book for those under age 18 or generally sensitive readers. --Erin Lewis

Up in Flames is a gripping crime novel filled with hope and faith. All the main characters, with their flaws and virtues, are equipped to pull through their darkest moments – either on their own, or with the help of others who have an enduring faith in a loving and forgiving God. Erin Lewis has crafted this novel with care and love. If you’re looking for a fast-paced thriller of a different, decidedly Christian flavor, this is your book.

©2026 Erin Lewis

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