Pomalom’s Ponderings

Pomalom’s Ponderings

Home
Notes
Archive
About

October 2025

September 2025

Enormous Grace Model
Reflection - This is what God wants of us: through loving Him, really and truly, that we also love what He loves.
  
Mark Paalman
Liminal Memories
Flash Fiction (650 words) - When you don't appreciate what you've lost until you finally recall...
Published on Lighthouse   
It Stops Here and Now
Reflection (with Grief and Anger and Prayer) - This is a Turning Point.
  
Mark Paalman
By the Power Vested in Me (Full Version)
Short Fiction - challenges befall an elderly man who is meandering through memories and struggling with current crises. The full story in one…
  
Mark Paalman
By the Power Vested in Me (Part 3)
Short Fiction (Part 3 of 3) - how does an elderly man react to intense emotions wrought through injustice?
  
Mark Paalman

August 2025

© 2025 Mark H. Paalman
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture