Pomalom’s Ponderings
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
The Way of Advent (Part 1)
Reflection - The First Coming: a training for the Second.
12 hrs ago
•
Mark Paalman
9
2
2
Thanksgiving Blessings
A Very Short Prayer for Peace and Joy and Hope
Nov 27
•
Mark Paalman
7
4
1
On Wealth, True Wealth
Reflection - There is no hoarding ourselves from God.
Nov 9
•
Mark Paalman
4
6
2
October 2025
Columbo
Flash Fiction (275 words) - How one searching for life perceives the Lord.
Oct 17
•
Mark Paalman
4
4
September 2025
Enormous Grace Model
Reflection - This is what God wants of us: through loving Him, really and truly, that we also love what He loves.
Sep 28
•
Mark Paalman
4
1
3
Liminal Memories
Flash Fiction (650 words) - When you don't appreciate what you've lost until you finally recall...
Published on Lighthouse
•
Sep 26
It Stops Here and Now
Reflection (with Grief and Anger and Prayer) - This is a Turning Point.
Sep 10
•
Mark Paalman
27
12
5
By the Power Vested in Me (Full Version)
Short Fiction - challenges befall an elderly man who is meandering through memories and struggling with current crises. The full story in one…
Sep 3
•
Mark Paalman
2
1
By the Power Vested in Me (Part 3)
Short Fiction (Part 3 of 3) - how does an elderly man react to intense emotions wrought through injustice?
Sep 1
•
Mark Paalman
1
August 2025
By the Power Vested in Me (Part 2)
Short Fiction (Part 2 of 3) - exploring an elderly man’s wrestling with both past memory and current crisis.
Aug 31
•
Mark Paalman
4
5
The Universal Mass
Reflection on Traveling with the Church
Aug 27
•
Mark Paalman
4
4
3
What Have We Done with Those Screens?
Reflection (on the Fall of a Society) - Now, there's a study. Nuff said.
Aug 17
•
Mark Paalman
6
1
3
© 2025 Mark H. Paalman
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts